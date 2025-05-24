I've narrowed Best Buy's Memorial Day sale down to 7 deals gamers should actually be checking this weekend

Best Buy Memorial Day sales are officially upon us, and there are reams of PS5, Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch deals to sort through this weekend. I watch these prices year-round, though, so I've been digging through these masses of gaming offers to find the real gold. Alongside the rest of the GamesRadar+ Hardware team, I go hands-on with all the latest and greatest gaming tech so I know the gadgets that should really be on your radar this weekend, and which ones you can comfortably avoid.

I started my treasure hunt by checking out every single Best Buy Memorial Day deal that either I, or a fellow Hardware Editor, personally recommend. That still threw out a PC-crashing amount of Chrome tabs, so I've further whittled the list down to only include the tech that's currently cheapest at Best Buy and at (or very near) a record-low price from the last few years.

Only seven of Best Buy's Memorial Day sales have made the final shortlist, and with everything from top headsets to blindingly impressive monitors, there's still plenty to check out. You'll find all of Best Buy's sales just below and my top seven picks further down the page, or you can follow along live with my full guide to the best Memorial Day sales for gamers in 2025.

Best Buy Memorial Day sales at a glance

The top 7 Best Buy Memorial Day sales for gamers

1. Turtle Beach Kone II Air gaming mouse | $119.99 $89.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - The white Turtle Beach Kone II Air is at a record-low price at Best Buy right now and it's only the second time I've ever seen this $89.99 figure. The black version is a little cheaper at Amazon ($85.21), but I tested this white model and thought it looked particularly clean. This is my go-to gaming mouse for a comfortable palm grip, especially if you've got large hands. Featured in: Best gaming mouse Buy it if: ✅ You have larger hands

✅ You want a wider base

✅ You don't mind a heavier form factor Don't buy it if: ❌ You play competitively Price check: Amazon: $89.99 | Walmart: $89.99 Turtle Beach Kone II Air review

2. SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Gen 3 gaming keyboard | $219.99 $197.99 at Best Buy

Save $22 - This is a smaller saving on a premium keyboard, but it's the cheapest price I've ever seen on my favorite deck on the market. That's a substantial offer, especially if you're in the market for a set of Hall effect switches. The Apex Pro TKL Gen 3 has never been cheaper than $197.99, and it's only dropped to this price three times this year. Featured in: Best gaming keyboards Buy it if: ✅ You want a precise feel over your Hall effect switches

✅ You want as many controls as possible

✅ You don't need a wireless connection Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't want an extra wire Price check: Amazon: $197.99 | Walmart: $291.37 SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Gen 3 review

3. Elgato 4K Pro capture card | $299.99 $239.99 at Best Buy

Save $60 - The Elgato 4K Pro is Hardware Editor Duncan's favorite internal capture card, and it hasn't been cheaper this year. Yes, Black Friday took us $20 further down the price scale, but this super streamlined kit has only ever hit $239.99 once before in 2025. Featured in: Best capture card Buy it if: ✅ You primarily play on PC

✅ You want to futureproof for 8K

✅ You have motherboard space Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't use a gaming PC Price check: Amazon: $239.99 | Walmart: $335.54 Elgato 4K Pro review

4. SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless gaming headset | $349.99 $266.99 at Best Buy

Save $83 - If you're after the white PS5 version of the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless, you're best off heading to Best Buy. This has been the top gaming headset on the market for a little while now, and it continues to fend off the competition. The PS5 version is actually $40 cheaper at Best Buy than at Amazon right now, and $2 less than its previous record-low of $268.55. Featured in: Best gaming headsets Buy it if: ✅ You play across PS5 and PC in one setup

✅ You also want simultaneous Bluetooth audio

✅ You don't want to worry about battery Don't buy it if: ❌ You play on Xbox Price check: Amazon: $307.42 SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless review

5. Razer Iskur V2 gaming chair | $649.99 $549.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - Ben fell in love with the lumbar support when he tested the Razer Iskur V2 last year, and it's now one of our favorite gaming chairs on the market. It's only ever been cheaper than this once before - for a very brief moment once at the start of the month. Otherwise, this has been a $599 - $620 chair even when on sale. Featured in: Best gaming chair Buy it if: ✅ You tend to lean forwards in your chair too much

✅ You want an easy construction

✅ You prefer a more subtle aesthetic Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd prefer a magnetic headrest Price check: Amazon: $599.99 Razer Iskur V2 review

6. Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 (49-inch) | $1,799.99 $999.99 at Best Buy

Save $800 - This is a massive saving on an equally huge display. The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 is Hardware Editor Phil's go-to ultrawide monitor thanks to its impeccable image quality and extra features. It's also never been cheaper than this - previous sales have only ever danced around the $1,099.99 mark. Featured in: Best gaming monitors Buy it if: ✅ You want the biggest screen possible

✅ You don't want to sacrifice image quality

✅ You play at 1440p Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd prefer to invest in 4K Price check: Amazon: $999.99 | Walmart: $999.99 Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 review

7. Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 16-inch RTX 4060 gaming laptop | $1,899.99 $1,399.99 at Best Buy

Save $500 - I have a tricky relationship with the 2024 Asus ROG Zephyrus G16. I loved it when I tested it last year, but its high MSRP has always held me back from an easy recommendation. Best Buy's $500 discount is working particularly well in its favor this week, though, dropping the RTX 4060 configuration down to a fantastic $1,399.99. That's an excellent saving considering the power behind this OLED display and slimline, portable form factor. Featured in: Best Asus gaming laptops Buy it if: ✅ You travel regularly with your laptop

✅ You prioritize screen quality

✅ You need a slimline device Don't buy it if: ❌ You want the DLSS 4 features of the RTX 50-Series Price check: Amazon: $2,279 Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) review

When will Best Buy's Memorial Day sale end? Best Buy's Memorial Day sale ends as soon as May 26 comes to a close, with the official event rolling back after midnight. That's not to say all these discounts will appear when the clock rings, I often see many savings hanging around for a few days after the fact as well. However, if you want the best chance at the biggest deals this is the weekend to shop.

Is Best Buy's Memorial Day sale any good? The seven Best Buy Memorial Day deals above are testament that there is some gold on these shelves, but when I usually run through these treasure hunts I often find a few more discounts worth shouting about. This year's sale isn't particularly bad, but I am seeing Amazon undercutting a few prices by a few dollars (even if Best Buy is still winning in a few other areas). Best Buy does, however, represent a better shopping experience than Walmart this Memorial Day. Because the latter runs as a marketplace, there are a lot of third party sellers operating on the site, and those sellers seem to be marking up above MSRP on some of the tech featured here.

