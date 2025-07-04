The legendary SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is the headset I'd watch this Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is still days away, but that hasn't stopped the best gaming headsets from seeing some tasty savings on the lead-up to the main event - like this current saving on the iconic SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless.

Right now, the premium pair of cups is down to just $240.87 at Amazon, saving you $139 off its $379.99 MSRP and cash off one of the best PC headsets for gaming I've ever had the pleasure of popping on my head.

There are plenty of iconic headsets that are also seeing massive savings before the official deals kick off on July 8 on Amazon, but out of every single one of them, this is the one I recommend keeping a watchful eye on the most. Just moments before writing these very words, it was available for a record-low $229.96, but it shot back up to its current price just moments later.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless | $379.99 $240.87 at Amazon

Save over $139 - Savings on the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless aren't a rarity by any means, but any time the best gaming headset out there drops below that $300 spot, I have to make a fuss about it. This early Prime Day deal has taken 37% off the $379.99 MSRP headset, but if you want a bigger discount, it's worth keeping a watchful eye on the premium pair of cups once the Prime Day deals officially roll out from July 8 to July 11. UK: £289 at Amazon

That fluctuation in price and its tendency to play a part in the biggest sales events of the year means it's very likely to get even cheaper once Prime Day officially begins. If you can't wait until the savings start next week, its current deal price is still worthwhile.

Not only do you get to keep $139 to put towards more Amazon Prime Day goodies, but you're still getting a considerable amount of cash off my favorite headset I've ever tested, and that's saying something as someone who's got over 100 headsets kicking about their gaming setup.

Should you buy the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless headset this Prime Day?

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

Anyone who just sticks with the PS5 and only the PS5, for example, will have a much better time with headsets ike the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 Wireless, especially when it comes to its price, as it's just $119.99 at Amazon right now. However, for those who play on the PS5, PC, and a slew of other platforms, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is well worth your attention.



The Pro Wireless is oozing with quality, from its mighty sounding 40mm Neodymium audio drivers, hot-swappable batteries that make charging a thing of the past, to its accompanying base station that's at the heart of what makes it a multi-platform marvel. However, all of those premium features come with a premium price, and the $379.99 is what you can expect to pony up if there are no deals around.

That's why this Prime Day is a perfect time to try and grab the headset for as low a price as possible. Like I mentioned before, Amazon's big Prime Day deals don't officially roll out until next week, but already the pricey device is down to $240.87, which bodes well for the upcoming influx of gaming tech savings.

If you don't mind shopping elsewhere, you can already grab it for even cheaper as it's currently down to $239 at Walmart, you just won't be able to take advantage of any speedy Prime delivery options.

Want more savings? We're hunting all the best PC Prime Day deals, the best Prime Day PS5 deals, and the best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals right now so you can create the ultimate gaming setup.