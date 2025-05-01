125GB!? Oblivion Remastered is a storage killer, but these SSD deals are here to help

It's always tempting to pick up a whole shiny new PS5, Xbox Series X/S, or a pricy gaming laptop whenever the next big sales events roll around. But sometimes, just grabbing one of the best SSDs for gaming is all you need to give your aging hardware a little boost and fight back against the ever-demanding storage requirements of the latest games.



If you fancy grabbing the brand-new Oblivion Remaster on Steam, there's 125GB you'll need to set aside to get it installed. Fortunately, Amazon Gaming Week is at the rescue as and there's plenty of storage savings on offer to give you that 125GB you need, and then some. Right now, you can grab an extra 4TB for your desktop as the WD BLACK 4TB SN7100 is down to $269.99 at Amazon, saving you 16% off its hefty MSRP of $319.99. Even the best SSDs for PS5 haven't been forgotten about, as Samsung's 990 PRO has dropped to $179.99, and it comes with a heatsink to keep your console cool while you adventure across Cyrodiil.

If you'd prefer something more portable, the SanDisk 2TB Extreme external SSD is $148.12 at Amazon during this week's sales. You won't be able to run Oblivion from an external drive, but you can store it for safekeeping. After spending a fair time wading my way through the sea of savings, I've listed all the ones most worth your time below - but remember, you only have until May 4 to grab them.

WD_BLACK 4TB SN7100 SSD | $319.99 $269.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - The WD Black SN7100 is the newest SSD from this list, so if you're set on having one of the latest model Gen 4 drives cash can buy right now, this would be the one I recommend. Despite being barely a few months old, there's a saving of $50 to be had here, with boasted read and write speeds of 7,250MB/s and 6,900MB/s. Buy it if: ✅ You want Western Digital's latest SSD

✅ Performance is key

✅ You can actually use 4TB Don't buy it if: ❌ You need an SSD for your PS5 (no heatsink model) Price check: Walmart: $14.99 (2TB version)



UK: Amazon (OOS)

Samsung 990 Pro 2TB SSD (with Heatsink) | $264.99 $179.99 at Amazon

Save $85 - Amazon may say the full price of this drive is typically $264.99, however, it actually sticks around $190, and so its current discounted price is pretty good, all things considered. Regardless, a saving of $20 is still worth it as you're not only getting one of the best Gen 4 SSDs cash can buy, but you're getting super fast speeds of 7,450 / 6,900 MB/s and 2TB of extra storage for your Sony console. Featured in: Best SSD for PS5 Buy it if: ✅ 2TB worth of storage is plenty

✅ You need an SSD for your PS5

✅ You don't own a heatsink Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd prefer the 4TB model Price check: Walmart: $179.99



UK: £154.95 at Amazon

WD_BLACK 1TB SN850P SSD | $158.99 $110.99 at Amazon

Save $48 - SSD pricing can be strange, and again, the WD Black SN850P actually typically sits around $120 on Amazon. In reality, that's just a saving of $9 today, but that's still worth it if you're still stuck with the 825GB internal storage of the launch PS5. Buy it if: ✅ You want 1TB for your PS5

✅ You want a PS5 licenced drive

✅ You want a drive with a heatsink Don't buy it if: ❌ 1TB isn't enough for your PS Plus games Price check: Walmart: $109



UK: £99.99 at Amazon

Lexar 4TB NM790 SSD with Heatsink | $304.99 $249.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - This 4TB Lexar SSD bounces up and down in price pretty regularly, and was above the $300 mark just a few days ago. With that in mind, grabbing 4TB for your PC (or your PS5) for as low as $249.99 is one of the best Amazon Gaming Week deals I've spotted so far. Buy it if: ✅ You want a PS5 compatible drive

✅ You don't own a heatsink

✅ You need 4TB for all your Steam games

✅ You want an SSD with lower power consumption Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd prefer a Gen 5 SSD



UK: £212.49 at Amazon

SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD | $209.99 $148.12 at Amazon

Save over $61 - If you'd prefer an SSD of the portable kind, the SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD is down to $148.12 this week. This portable drive is decked out with 3-meter drop protection and IP65 water and dust resistance, which is perfect if you're a bit on the clumsy side. It did drop to $120 during last year's holiday sales, but if you can't wait, an extra $28.12 is a small ask if you're eager to take your games, or other media, on the go asap. Buy it if: ✅ Portability is key

✅ You want a durable SSD

✅ You're also a content creator Don't buy it if: ❌ You need an internal SSD Price check: Walmart: $199



UK: £148.65 at Amazon

When does Amazon Gaming Week end?

(Image credit: Future/Jeremy Laird)

This year's Amazon Gaming Week runs from April 28 to May 4, 2025. With that in mind, there's only a matter of days left to grab any of these SSD and storage deals, before they shoot back up to full price.

If you've already got plenty of storage, I've been rounding up all the best cheap PlayStation Plus deals this month, which are bound to get your PS5 SSD filled up in no time. If you want to get more value out of your PS5, pairing your Sony console with one of the best PS5 controllers and best PS5 headsets is a good place to start.