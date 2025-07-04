This HYTE and Bandai Namco Gundam collab has me shaking in my 90s anime fan-loving boots

HYTE is no stranger to producing some of the best PC cases and accessories for anime fans, but this new official Gundam Wing product lineup is blowing my little anime-obsessed mind.

The brand has teamed up with Bandai Namco to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Mobile Suit Gundam Wing anime series by launching a new Y70 touch infinite Limited Edition PC case, a limited edition keycap set, a matching desk pad, and a wall scroll for good measure.

Thanks to Cartoon Network's Toonami anime programming, Wing was my introduction to the Gundam series, so you can bet I was gobsmacked when I first laid my eyes on this stunning lineup. Unfortunately for me, my PC will have to remain mech-free as these fabulous accessories are exclusively available for pre-order for North, Central, and South America fans. But that hasn't stopped me from wishing I could turn my setup into a shrine to my favorite mech pilot.

Pre-order the Gundam Wing Collection:

[LAUNCH] Official HYTE x Gundam Wing Limited Edition Collection

When Gundam Wing first made an appearance on the Toonami scheduling block in the 2000s here in the UK, you can bet I was watching. To this day, it has remained one of my favorite anime series to date, and I even still own a VHS recording of the first episode that features that now-infamous birthday invitation scene. That's why this new HYTE Gundan Wing collection is easily one of my favorite bits of officially licensed anime tech I've ever laid my eyes on.

Marketing Executive Producer of iBUYPOWER / HYTE King Perez shared it was "very humbling" to be chosen as the licensee for Gumdam and that they " poured a lot of love, detail and attention" into the products, like the $449.99 Y70 touch infinite Limited Edition case, and I couldn't agree more.

The case is undoubtedly the pièce de résistance of the whole set. As a HYTE Y70 touch infinite case, it comes decked out with a fancy 14.9-inch integrated IPS touchscreen so you can display your favorite Wing moments, and stunningly UV-printed depictions of Heero's Wing Gundam, along with a little depiction of the pilot himself. The fact that this limited edition case isn't celebrating the series, but Heero too, brings me back to the days of looking up Gundam Wing fan art on Geocities and Angelfire websites, and I love that.

(Image credit: HYTE/Bandai Namco)

The collection also includes that lovely $109.99 Gundam Wing Keycap Set, compatible with most ANSI and UK ISO keyboards, which includes 152 keys of Gundam Wing goodness. This is easily my favorite piece of the whole collab, as it makes even the funky official ASUS ROG Strix Scope TKL Gundam edition gaming keyboard look boring in comparison.

Instead of just the odd-themed key here and there, the entire spread of keys has had a Gundam Wing makeover. That iconic blue, red, white, and yellow coloring is even more eye-catching on the keycaps than on the case, and the iconic XXXG-01W Gundam Wing and OZ-13MS Gundam Epyon are represented on either side of the set, which has got me seriously considering giving up my pink, cozy PC setup dream.

To tie it all up in a big retro-anime-themed bow, HYTE has also included a matching $34.99 900mm x 400mm deskpad, and a wall scroll featuring all the main mobile suits piloted by Heero Yuy, Trowa Barton, Duo Maxwell, Chang Wufei, and Quatre Raberba Winner - the legendary Gundam Wing boys themselves.

The Gundan Wing Collection is available to pre-order from HYTE, and is expected to ship during Q4 2025. While you wait, you can always join me in a Gundam Wing re-watch as it's all on Crunchyroll if you're ready for 49 episodes worth of pure nostalgia.

