It's a bold time to launch a new range of gaming PCs, but iBUYPOWER's rigs have never looked better

I'm a big lover of prebuilt gaming PCs, but even I'm willing to admit one of their biggest shortcomings in recent years. You might think I'm referring to an inability to swap out parts or unreasonable pricing, but honestly, these machines aren't the problem child they used to be. My issue is that I think the best gaming PCs often don't look as good as ones you build yourself.

It's not that these machines look bad, by any means. But I think if you lined up a sample of prebuilt machines and custom builds, most people would probably be able to spot which was which. iBUYPOWER up until now, has probably been one of the bigger culprits of that but, as it launches its latest product range today, it seems to me a new leaf has been turned.

Amidst a RAM pricing apocalypse, the brand is "powering" through with the Gen X range it first showed off at CES, and I must say, it looks absolutely stunning. This brand's new cases, AIO cooler, and even bundled-in mouse and keyboard are so much more stylish than the usual sorts of products we see from system manufacturers that are as widely available as this one is.

iBUYPOWER Gen 10 Case Line - YouTube Watch On

The highlights of this new iBUYPOWER product range start with the Trace X and Element Pulse X cases. The Trace X has beautifully curved side panels that follow the design trends from the NZXT Player Three and the Maingear Zero Ruby. The Element Pulse X takes the RGB strips we've seen on previous iBUYPOWER machines like the iBUYPOWER Slate 8MP I reviewed, and gives it a more minimalist streak.

The AW5 AIO liquid cooler is also new, and it has a fancy display on it so you'll be able to peek in at some system stats while gaming. Of course, not every prebuilt comes with an AIO, so iBUYPOWER has also updated the Tower cooler it will install in entry-level to mid-range configurations. The AC5 RGB Tower Heatsink has a side-mounted 120mm ARGB fan, which I like, since going for an air-cooled CPU for gaming usually results in less pretty lighting within a build.