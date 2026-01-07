Dell's Alienware Area-51 PC range is back for round two with AMD X3D chipsets, but it doesn't come in price peace

In CES tradition, Dell has unleashed a new wave of the best Alienware gaming PCs, and this time, it's all eyes on the Area-51. Not only is the rig line-up getting revamped configurations, but the boujee builder has teamed up with AMD to arm the range with AMD X3D processors. The catch? Well, you're still looking at almost $4,000 for the cheapest system.

That's not to say the new AMD-powered Alienware Area-51 range isn't impressive, but the cheapest models showcased at CES 2026 do largely give mid-range vibes. You're getting an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070, 32GB RAM, and a 2TB gen5 SSD, alongside an AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D chipset for $3,949.99, so a chunk more than other branded builds. That said, RAM prices are still monstrous as we enter the new year, and you are paying more for the luxury of an AIO cooler and a spacious case.

Alienware Area-51 (2026) | from $3,949.99 at Dell

Armed with an RTX 5070, AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, and 32GB DDR5 RAM, this specific Area-51 represents what you can get for under $4,000 within Dell's revamped range. There are a number of different configurations with less and more memory that might suit your specific aspirations, so you'll want to look at every build option currently available to dial things in. See the full Area-51 range at Dell

Okay, look, I don't want to dunk on the Alienware Area-51 for its price. It's probably going to be a rough year for PC gaming in terms of cost, and while I can't see myself recommending the $7,000 RTX 5090 build with a Ryzen 9 9950X3D to basically anyone, the GeForce RTX 5080 version might be a quick, but expensive way to secure a very high end machine that'll rip through the latest games in 2026.

(Image credit: Dell)

Since its return last year, the Area-51 range has been catering to DIY PC enthusiasts who would have skipped on machines like the Alienware Aurora R16. Unlike previous builds, it ditches proprietary parts, instead opting for a standard ATX motherboard that will accommodate 3rd party options should you upgrade. Not that you'll necessarily want to swap out the included mobo, as it includes PCIe Gen5 graphics and SSD storage support, as well as a swanky all black aesthetic.

In every way that matters, this is a conventional, upgradeable rig, but Dell has carried out some of the hard work for you by optimizing the fan layout to achieve positive air pressure. The company claims this helps the rig run "13% cooler, 45% quieter, while driving 25% more airflow," so you shouldn't have to worry about tweaking things to boost fps via thermals.

There are absolutely cheaper options out there for players seeking the best gaming PC build possible, but the new Alienware Area-51 is worth a look if you have the funds. I'd be slightly horrified if many of you have the cash to splash on the RTX 5090 model, but the addition of new X3D processors and even just including 32GB RAM in a time when equivalent kits will cost you around $400 makes the other SKUs worth considering.

More Alienware gaming PCs at Dell

More gaming PC options at Amazon

Building from scratch? Swing by the best CPU for gaming and the best graphics cards to wrangle the perfect rig. Alternatively, take a peek at the best gaming handheld options for on-the-go play.