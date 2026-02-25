The anime studio behind Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX almost made the fantasy cartoon I've been dreaming of, but this 2 minute clip is all we get
Comic creator Andrew MacLean's Head Lopper almost became a gorgeous, gonzo anime from Project Studio Q
Comic writer/artist Andrew MacLean's over-the-top fantasy comic Head Lopper is one the best barbarian comics of the last decade, and its immediately recognizable visual style and bloody, gonzo action was almost adapted into an animated series from Project Studio Q, the same anime studio that brought us Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX.
Unfortunately, as often happens, the streamer that was in talks to bring the Head Lopper anime to screens wound up fading away through numerous mergers and changes in ownership, leaving Head Lopper by the wayside.
Fortunately, there's still a two minute animation test showing Norgal, the lead character of Head Lopper and the eponymous master of beheading monsters, doing exactly what he does best – tearing his way through opponents much bigger than himself.
Here's the clip:
"I just want to be clear that while this was made for a potential Head Lopper cartoon there is currently no such cartoon in the works," MacLean explains. "This was a proof of concept for an animated series that I was developing with a streamer. One giant company bought another, people got laid off, and projects fell through the cracks. We were one of those projects. A tale as old as tv!"
I love Head Lopper, and the idea of turning it into an animated series that looks this good, which perfectly captures the energy and style of the comic, is exhilarating, and I'm endlessly disappointed that the show fell by the wayside.
Still, if you love the look of this clip and want more, you'll be happy to know there are several volumes of Head Lopper available to read, and a new oversized Head Lopper #1 is coming on April 22 – perfect for bringing in new fans.
I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011, and now I'm the Entertainment Writer at GamesRadar+.
