Tubi to add 100 classic cartoons to stream for free, including Teen Titans, Courage the Cowardly Dog, and more

Tubi is about to become the new destination for Saturday morning nostalgia

Courage the Cowardly Dog season 1 episode 4 &quot;The Demon in the Mattress&quot;
Tubi is about to become the new hotspot for Saturday morning nostalgia, as the streamer will soon be adding 100 new classic cartoons that will all be available to watch for free.

On March 1, you'll be able to watch classics like Teen Titans, Courage the Cowardly Dog, Powerpuff Girls, Pinky and the Brain, Justice League, Dexter's Laboratory, and more, with the rest of the month bringing titles such as Codename: Kids Next Door, Tom & Jerry, Wacky Races, and – just in time for Supergirl Krypto the Superdog.

  • Abbott & Costello Cartoons
  • Addams Family (1974)
  • Adventures of Batman, The
  • Animaniacs
  • Aquaman
  • Astro and the Space Mutts
  • Atom Ant
  • Baby Looney Tunes
  • Batman: The Brave and the Bold
  • Be Cool Scooby-Doo!
  • Beetlejuice
  • Ben 10 (2005)
  • Beware the Batman
  • Captain Caveman
  • Captain Caveman & The Teen Angels
  • Captain Planet
  • Codename: Kids Next Door
  • Courage The Cowardly Dog
  • Cow & Chicken
  • Dastardly and Muttley in their Flying Machines
  • Dexter's Laboratory
  • Dorothy & the Wizard of Oz
  • Dragon's Lair
  • Duck Dodgers
  • Dukes of Hazzard: The Animated Series
  • Dumb & Dumber (Animated Series)
  • Dynomutt, Dog Wonder
  • Ed, Edd 'n Eddy
  • Evil Con Carne
  • Flintstone Family Adventures
  • Flintstone Kids
  • Foster's Home For Imaginary Friends
  • Freakazoid!
  • Great Grape Ape
  • Help, It's the Hair Bear Bunch
  • Hong Kong Phooey
  • Jonny Quest
  • Justice League
  • Justice League Action
  • Krypto the Superdog
  • Legion of Super Heroes
  • Loonatics Unleashed
  • Looney Tunes 3D Shorts
  • Looney Tunes Cartoons
  • MAD
  • Magilla Gorilla
  • Mucha Lucha!
  • New Looney Tunes Show (aka Wabbit)
  • New Scooby Doo Mysteries
  • Paddington Bear
  • Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm
  • Perils of Penelope Pitstop
  • Pinky and the Brain
  • Pinky, Elmyra and the Brain
  • Powerpuff Girls
  • Pup Named Scooby Doo
  • Quick Draw McGraw
  • Ricochet Rabbit
  • Scooby and Scrappy Doo
  • Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated
  • Shaggy & Scooby-Doo Get a Clue
  • Smurfs
  • Snagglepuss
  • Static Shock!
  • Super Friends
  • Supernatural: The Anime Series
  • Taz-Mania
  • Teen Titans
  • The 13 Ghosts of Scooby Doo
  • The Batman
  • The Completely Mental Misadventures of Ed Grimley
  • The Frankenstones
  • The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy
  • The Heathcliff and Dingbat Show
  • The Mask (Animated Series)
  • The New Adventures of Batman
  • The New Adventures of Gilligan
  • The New Fred and Barney Show
  • The New Scooby Doo Movies
  • The Plastic Man Comedy Adventure Show
  • The Real Adventures of Jonny Quest
  • The Secret Squirrel Show
  • The Super Globetrotters
  • The Yogi Bear Show
  • Tiny Toon Adventures
  • Tom & Jerry
  • Tom & Jerry Comedy Show
  • Tom & Jerry Kids
  • Tom & Jerry Show, The
  • Tom & Jerry Tales
  • Top Cat
  • Unikitty
  • Wacky Races
  • Wacky Races (2017)
  • Xiaolin Showdown
  • Yo! Yogi
  • Yogi's Galaxy Goof-Ups
  • Yogi's Gang
  • Yogi's Space Race
  • Yogi's Treasure Hunt

