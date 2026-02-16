Tubi to add 100 classic cartoons to stream for free, including Teen Titans, Courage the Cowardly Dog, and more

Tubi is about to become the new hotspot for Saturday morning nostalgia, as the streamer will soon be adding 100 new classic cartoons that will all be available to watch for free.

On March 1, you'll be able to watch classics like Teen Titans, Courage the Cowardly Dog, Powerpuff Girls, Pinky and the Brain, Justice League, Dexter's Laboratory, and more, with the rest of the month bringing titles such as Codename: Kids Next Door, Tom & Jerry, Wacky Races, and – just in time for Supergirl – Krypto the Superdog.

Most of the line-up hails from Cartoon Network and Warner Bros., which means that, if you have fond memories of a childhood spent with the likes of Ed, Ed, n Eddy and Looney Tunes, you can relive the golden days in just a few weeks. Plus, a whole new generation could be about to be introduced to these old favorites.

Since Tubi is a free, ad-supported streamer, you'll be able to watch the shows without paying an extra charge.

Here's the full list of everything that's on the way:

Abbott & Costello Cartoons

Addams Family (1974)

Adventures of Batman, The

Animaniacs

Aquaman

Astro and the Space Mutts

Atom Ant

Baby Looney Tunes

Batman: The Brave and the Bold

Be Cool Scooby-Doo!

Beetlejuice

Ben 10 (2005)

Beware the Batman

Captain Caveman

Captain Caveman & The Teen Angels

Captain Planet

Codename: Kids Next Door

Courage The Cowardly Dog

Cow & Chicken

Dastardly and Muttley in their Flying Machines

Dexter's Laboratory

Dorothy & the Wizard of Oz

Dragon's Lair

Duck Dodgers

Dukes of Hazzard: The Animated Series

Dumb & Dumber (Animated Series)

Dynomutt, Dog Wonder

Ed, Edd 'n Eddy

Evil Con Carne

Flintstone Family Adventures

Flintstone Kids

Foster's Home For Imaginary Friends

Freakazoid!

Great Grape Ape

Help, It's the Hair Bear Bunch

Hong Kong Phooey

Jonny Quest

Justice League

Justice League Action

Krypto the Superdog

Legion of Super Heroes

Loonatics Unleashed

Looney Tunes 3D Shorts

Looney Tunes Cartoons

MAD

Magilla Gorilla

Mucha Lucha!

New Looney Tunes Show (aka Wabbit)

New Scooby Doo Mysteries

Paddington Bear

Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm

Perils of Penelope Pitstop

Pinky and the Brain

Pinky, Elmyra and the Brain

Powerpuff Girls

Pup Named Scooby Doo

Quick Draw McGraw

Ricochet Rabbit

Scooby and Scrappy Doo

Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated

Shaggy & Scooby-Doo Get a Clue

Smurfs

Snagglepuss

Static Shock!

Super Friends

Supernatural: The Anime Series

Taz-Mania

Teen Titans

The 13 Ghosts of Scooby Doo

The Batman

The Completely Mental Misadventures of Ed Grimley

The Frankenstones

The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy

The Heathcliff and Dingbat Show

The Mask (Animated Series)

The New Adventures of Batman

The New Adventures of Gilligan

The New Fred and Barney Show

The New Scooby Doo Movies

The Plastic Man Comedy Adventure Show

The Real Adventures of Jonny Quest

The Secret Squirrel Show

The Super Globetrotters

The Yogi Bear Show

Tiny Toon Adventures

Tom & Jerry

Tom & Jerry Comedy Show

Tom & Jerry Kids

Tom & Jerry Show, The

Tom & Jerry Tales

Top Cat

Unikitty

Wacky Races

Wacky Races (2017)

Xiaolin Showdown

Yo! Yogi

Yogi's Galaxy Goof-Ups

Yogi's Gang

Yogi's Space Race

Yogi's Treasure Hunt

And on March 1:

Animaniacs

Powerpuff Girls

Teen Titans

The Batman

Ben 10 (2005)

Pinky and the Brain

Justice League

Batman: The Brave and the Bold

Dexter's Laboratory

Ed, Edd 'n Eddy

Courage The Cowardly Dog

Taz-Mania

Foster's Home For Imaginary Friends

Codename: Kids Next Door

The Mask (Animated)

Yogi's Gang

You can fill out your watchlist with our guide to the most exciting upcoming TV shows.