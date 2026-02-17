After reaching 800 episodes, The Simpsons showrunner says they will never do a season finale

You'll never stop The Simpsons. After it recently passed 800 episodes, showrunner Matt Selman revealed that Springfield's favorite family will never get a formal farewell, even when they eventually do leave our screens.

Speaking to The Wrap, Selman referred back to season 36 premiere 'Bart's Birthday' as a key reason why The Simpsons will never do a traditional series finale.

In it, Bart – on the cusp of finally celebrating his 11th birthday – is witness to canon rapidly and dramatically changing as the show nears its end.

“We did an episode about a year-and-a-half ago that was like a parody of the series finale. We jammed every possible series finale concept into one show, so that was sort of my way of saying we're never going to do a series finale,” Selman said.

Selman added, "If the show ever did end, there's no finale, it would just be a regular episode that has the family in it. Probably a little Easter egg here and there."

Don't worry, The Simpsons still has stories for years. Having just finished season 37 this past weekend, multiple Disney Plus specials are planned for this year. Remarkably, the show has also been renewed up to its 40th season.

Excitingly for long-term fans, The Simpsons Movie sequel is in the works. Woo-hoo! It's since been delayed to September 3, 2027, which is the suckiest news that ever sucked.

