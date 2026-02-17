After reaching 800 episodes, The Simpsons showrunner says they will never do a season finale

The Simpsons still has stories for years

The Simpsons family
You'll never stop The Simpsons. After it recently passed 800 episodes, showrunner Matt Selman revealed that Springfield's favorite family will never get a formal farewell, even when they eventually do leave our screens.

Speaking to The Wrap, Selman referred back to season 36 premiere 'Bart's Birthday' as a key reason why The Simpsons will never do a traditional series finale.

In it, Bart – on the cusp of finally celebrating his 11th birthday – is witness to canon rapidly and dramatically changing as the show nears its end.

“We did an episode about a year-and-a-half ago that was like a parody of the series finale. We jammed every possible series finale concept into one show, so that was sort of my way of saying we're never going to do a series finale,” Selman said.

Bradley Russell
