Homer Simpson breaks the bad news that The Simpsons Movie sequel is getting delayed

Our second big-screen trip to Springfield is being pushed back a bit after an announcement that the sequel to The Simpsons Movie is being delayed by a month and a half. The news comes directly from the town’s favorite frighteningly dopey father, Homer Simpson, who appeared on a social media post waving a flag to break the news. “An all-new movie from The Simpsons, now coming to theaters Labor D'OH Weekend, 2027!” the post declared, with Homer somehow piercing his own foot with a flag and dropping a half-eaten donut in the process.

For fans of the now 37-season sitcom, it’s not terrible news, given that the announcement of a film happening back in September was a shock in itself. Currently, there are no plot details for the big-screen outing, but we can expect they’ll have to top the first movie, which, besides introducing the world to Spider-Pig, saw Springfield trapped in a bubble.

By the time the new movie arrives, the show will be into its 40th season, making it the longest-running American series ever. With timing like that, we can’t think of a better way to celebrate than seeing the beloved family back on the screen, even if it’s a little later than anticipated. Let’s just be glad we’re not having to brave lousy Smarch weather to see it, at least. While we wait, check out list of the very best episodes from The Simpsons here.