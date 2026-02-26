Smiling Friends surprisingly ends after three seasons, with its creators citing burnout: "This is not a bit"

Two final Smiling Friends episodes will air in April

Charlie Dompler and Pim Pimling in Smiling Friends
Smiling Friends creators Zach Hadel and Michael Cusack have revealed the show is coming to an end after two more episodes – despite a previous renewal.

"This is not a bit, this is not a joke," Hadel began in a six-minute statement posted on Adult Swim's Twitter account. "Michael and I are here to announce Smiling Friends will be ending after season three is done."

Smiling Friends, which revolves around a charity's bizarre goal to bring people happiness, found success with its absurdist, irreverent humor and outlandish scenarios. Among its most recent viral exploits was a razor-sharp takedown of The Simpsons' longevity.

Making the situation all the more sudden and puzzling is the news – revealed last year – that Smiling Friends had been renewed for a fourth and fifth season.

But perhaps we should have seen it coming. The creators, upon the last renewal, had been open about not going "stale."

In a separate interview with IndieWire last year, Cusack said, "We don't want it to be a show that outstays its welcome and goes on forever…. Zach and I have made a promise to each other where we'll always be honest and say, 'Look, do we want to keep going with this, or do we want to wrap it up on a high note?'"

That high note, then, appears to be now. The final two episodes of Smiling Friends will air on Adult Swim on April 12.

