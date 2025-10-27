Internet favorite comedy Smiling Friends has no plans on staying around as long as The Simpsons: "We don't want it to be a show that outstays its welcome and goes on forever"

Now airing its third season, fan-favorite animated show Smiling Friends is set to continue for at least two more seasons, but that doesn't mean it will last as long as other beloved shows like The Simpsons and South Park. In a recent interview, the series' creators said they "don't want it to be a show that outstays its welcome."

"It's renewed for four and five now and we'll see how we feel at the end of that," the Adult Swim show's co-creator Michael Cusack told IndieWire during a conversation alongside his creative partner Zach Hadel.

"It could be a natural wrap-up then. Zach and I change our minds every day on this. We don't want it to be a show that outstays its welcome and goes on forever. But we're also very lucky to get this show up, so there's a nice little middle ground. Zach and I have made a promise to each other where we'll always be honest and say, 'Look, do we want to keep going with this, or do we want to wrap it up on a high note?' So we'll do Seasons 4 and 5, and see how we feel," Cusack continued.

Animated shows that managed to create a faithful fandom and find their place in popular culture have ended up having very long lives on TV. The Simpsons has been airing new seasons on Fox for the last 35 years, while South Park has just started its 28th season, and SpongeBob SquarePants and Family Guy (to name a few) have been going on for more than two decades.

Time will tell if this will be the fate of Smiling Friends or if, as their creators say, they will "wrap it up on a high note" instead.

After two seasons, Smiling Friends has become a must-see adult animated show thanks to its experimental animation, which sees a blend of different techniques like 3D animation, claymation, and puppetry.

The story follows employees who "work at a small company dedicated to bringing happiness to a bizarre yet colorful world," as per the official synopsis. "The company consists of cynical Charlie and star employee Pim, each tasked with out-calls to cheer people up. There's also meticulous Allan, who keeps things in order, mysterious Glep, and the unpredictable billionaire Boss, who founded the company."

Smiling Friends seasons 1-2 are available to watch on Adult Swim in the US and Channel 4 in the UK.