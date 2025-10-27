Internet favorite comedy Smiling Friends has no plans on staying around as long as The Simpsons: "We don't want it to be a show that outstays its welcome and goes on forever"

The animated show is now airing its third season

Now airing its third season, fan-favorite animated show Smiling Friends is set to continue for at least two more seasons, but that doesn't mean it will last as long as other beloved shows like The Simpsons and South Park. In a recent interview, the series' creators said they "don't want it to be a show that outstays its welcome."

"It's renewed for four and five now and we'll see how we feel at the end of that," the Adult Swim show's co-creator Michael Cusack told IndieWire during a conversation alongside his creative partner Zach Hadel.

