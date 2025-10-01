Spy x Family season 3 release schedule: what time is episode 1 on Crunchyroll?

Despite the name, the Spy x Family season 3 release schedule isn't shrouded in as much secrecy as you'd expect. Having said that, anime's continual trend of keeping release dates and streaming times under wraps right up until the premiere continues here, and it's no less frustrating than usual.

To help, we've got the confirmed Spy x Family season 3, episode 1 release date and Crunchyroll streaming time waiting for you down below. We've also got news of the show's streaming destination, speculation over episode count, and more.

Spy x Family season 3, episode 1 releases on October 4 at 8:00 AM Pacific/11:00 AM Eastern on Crunchyroll. That's 4:00 PM BST across the pond in the UK.

If you live elsewhere in the world, check out the time for the Forgers' return where you live with the time zone converter.

Spy x Family season 3 release schedule: when are new episodes out?

Spy x Family season 3 will release new episodes every Saturday beginning October 4. That mirrors the My Hero Academia season 8 release schedule, meaning you'll get a double helping of fresh anime episodes every weekend right until December.

For now, we'll take it one week at a time. Here's the confirmed Spy x Family season 3 release schedule:

Spy x Family season 3, episode 1: October 4, 2025

Where to watch Spy x Family season 3

Spy x Family season 3 is available to stream on Crunchyroll worldwide (outside of Japan). The feature film Spy x Family Code: White is also available on the streamer.

How many episodes are in Spy x Family season 3?

As to be expected at this early juncture, Spy x Family season 3's episode count isn't official. However, we expect it to be in line with the second season's 12 episodes or the first season's 13 episodes in its second cour. Watch this space for more information as we have it.

