One-Punch Man season 3 release schedule: when is episode 1 on Hulu, Disney Plus and Crunchyroll?

One-Punch Man season 3 has one of the less straightforward release schedules of the Fall 2025 anime season. Not only does it come off the back of a multiple-year wait for Saitama's all-punching, all-kicking return, it's actually split over two prominent streamers. On top of that, there remains confusion over its premiere release date.

To help alleviate some worries as we head into premiere week, we've put together a quick guide on the One-Punch Man season 3, episode 1 release date, its Hulu and Crunchyroll streaming times, and where exactly you can watch it depending on where you are in the world.

One-Punch Man season 3, episode 1 is expected to release on October 5 after 7:45 AM Pacific/10:45 AM Eastern on Hulu/Disney Plus in the US.

In the UK, that's 3:45 PM BST, with new episodes premiering on Crunchyroll for European viewers.

The release timings are very much up in the air, however. Right now, all we have to go on is Japan's release time at 23:45 PM Japan Standard Time, with new episodes then typically arriving in the west within one-to-two hours.

There is also currently some confusion, however, as to whether the October 5 episode is the currently slated season 2 recap episode or a season 3 episode. If it's the latter, expect the season 3 premiere to be pushed to October 12.

For what that means in your region, check out the time zone converter.

One-Punch Man season 3 release schedule: when are new episodes releasing?

New episodes of One-Punch Man season 3 will be releasing every Sunday. It marks a standout weekend for the ongoing fall season, as My Hero Academia season 8 and Spy x Family season 3 take up the coveted Saturday slots.

The current One-Punch Man season 3 release schedule is as follows:

One-Punch Man season 3, episode 1: October 5, 2025 (TBC)

Where to watch One-Punch Man season 3: why is it not on Crunchyroll in the US?

Unlike most of your favorite anime, One-Punch Man season 3 is not streaming on Crunchyroll in the US. Instead, it's available on Hulu (which can also be found as part of Disney Plus bundles, before falling under the Disney Plus umbrella once Hulu closes in December).

In the UK, Europe, and most of the world, One-Punch Man season 3 will still be available on Crunchyroll.

One-Punch Man season 3 episode count

According to some reports, One-Punch Man season 3 will last for 12 episodes, taking it right up until the end of December. The first two seasons both consisted of 12 episodes.

