One-Punch Man season 3 plummets to new depths with one of the lowest-rated anime episodes of all time

The sixth episode reaches new lows as the superhero anime's woes continue

One-Punch Man season 3: Saitama punching while in mid-air during the anime One-Punch Man.
One-Punch Man season 3's struggles have continued as its latest episode receives an unfathomably bad rating on IMDb.

As of writing, the sixth episode's 'Motley Heroes' is sitting at a 2.7/10 on IMDb. That not only marks it out as one of the worst episodes of the year, but also one of the lowest-rated anime episodes of all time.

Elsewhere, there has been a groundswell of anger among long-time fans over the poor animation – a feeling only intensified by the six-year wait between seasons.

