One-Punch Man season 3 plummets to new depths with one of the lowest-rated anime episodes of all time

One-Punch Man season 3's struggles have continued as its latest episode receives an unfathomably bad rating on IMDb.

As of writing, the sixth episode's 'Motley Heroes' is sitting at a 2.7/10 on IMDb. That not only marks it out as one of the worst episodes of the year, but also one of the lowest-rated anime episodes of all time.

While much of the reasoning behind the record low is due to one-star review bombing, thousands of voters at least have legitimate reasons behind their displeasure.

One said they had a "hard time not falling asleep" during the episode, which pushed along the Monster Association arc at glacial pace and largely recapped information that the audience were already well aware of. Another goes further, asking for the entire season to be "remade." Ouch.

Elsewhere, there has been a groundswell of anger among long-time fans over the poor animation – a feeling only intensified by the six-year wait between seasons.

Previously, fans described the episodes as "janky" and "rushed", with the finger being pointed firmly at studio J.C. Staff, who took over animation duties from the second season onwards.

One-Punch Man's studio does have a defender, though, in the shape of One Piece artist Vincent Chansard.

Speaking on a recent YouTube livestream, he remarked, "I think a lot of people blame J.C. Staff, but it’s a bit more complex. Sometimes, it’s not about the animation studio; sometimes it's about the production committee that is on top of everything."

One-Punch Man season 3 is continuing until December.

