After waiting 6 years for a new season, One-Punch Man fans continue to be let down by the third installment: "This episode was janky, rushed, and unbelievably disappointing"

One-Punch Man season 3 episode 5 is the final nail in the coffin for some fans

Saitama smiling with a blank expression during the One Punch Man anime.
(Image credit: J.C. STAFF)

What has been a pretty lackluster season for One-Punch Man is only getting worse as anime fans are more disappointed than ever with season 3's latest episode, so much so, they are urging others to lodge formal complaints.

One-Punch Man season 3, episode 5 landed on Crunchyroll and Hulu on November 9, but just like previous episodes, fans are not happy with the quality and overall treatment of the original manga. "This episode was janky, rushed, and unbelievably disappointing," said one fan on Twitter. "Hate to say it, but no more hope from me. The season is beyond saving. The damage has been done."

Another added, "Although I'm enjoying it, I'm greatly disappointed with the state of the One Punch Man anime. It is clear that the anime production committee believes that people will watch no matter what… If we knew this would be the outcome, many wouldn't have waited 6 years."

