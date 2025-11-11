After waiting 6 years for a new season, One-Punch Man fans continue to be let down by the third installment: "This episode was janky, rushed, and unbelievably disappointing"

What has been a pretty lackluster season for One-Punch Man is only getting worse as anime fans are more disappointed than ever with season 3's latest episode, so much so, they are urging others to lodge formal complaints.

One-Punch Man season 3, episode 5 landed on Crunchyroll and Hulu on November 9, but just like previous episodes, fans are not happy with the quality and overall treatment of the original manga. "This episode was janky, rushed, and unbelievably disappointing," said one fan on Twitter. "Hate to say it, but no more hope from me. The season is beyond saving. The damage has been done."

Another added, "Although I'm enjoying it, I'm greatly disappointed with the state of the One Punch Man anime. It is clear that the anime production committee believes that people will watch no matter what… If we knew this would be the outcome, many wouldn't have waited 6 years."

The fan then urged other disheartened fans to "make your voice heard," and leave feedback on the One-Punch Man series owners Bandai Namco Filmworks' official website. "I in no way denounce the animators. In fact, I'm thankful for them and their willingness to work on this project that was clearly lacking in time or resources. They have done an incredible job of it's the scraps they have," continued the fan.

This is not the first piece of negative feedback the One-Punch Man team has received in the wake of season 3. The general feeling amongst fans is that after a long wait between seasons 2 and 3, the end result is lazy, with stiff animation and zero action. However, due to disappointed fans not holding back, One Piece animator Vincent Chansard had to step in to defend the animators, and later, One-Punch Man's director Shinpei Nagai deleted his social media platforms.

However, some argue that season 3 was set up to fail before it even hit screens. The series launched under Madhouse in 2015 and was well-received by fans. However, after it was dropped after one season, fellow Japanese animation studio J.C. Staff picked it up and released season 2 in 2019. But it was clear that J.C.'s animation style was not quite up to par, which became even clearer when One-Punch Man season 3 premiered on October 12, 2025.

New episodes of One-Punch Man season 3 air weekly on Hulu and Crunchyroll. See our One-Punch Man season 3 release schedule for exact timings. For more, check out our list of the best anime, and keep up with new anime heading your way.