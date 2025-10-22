One-Punch Man season 3 director calls out "rage-baiters" and bad fans before deleting social media account: "Such despicable behavior is unforgivable"

Following heavy criticisms over One-Punch season 3, director Shinpei Nagai has called out fans for their bad behavior and has left social media for good.

As Nagai's account no longer exists, the post has since been shared on Reddit. In his last Tweet, the director said he had no choice but to leave social media as "There are a few people among my followers who are pretending to be allies but are actually engaging in rage-baiting." Nagai has no plans to create another account in the future.

Nagai said that followers taking his posts out of context, trying to elicit comments that violate NDAs, and the general harassment is "taking a toll" on his mental health. "Such despicable behavior is unforgivable," said the director.

"I've always done my best for the fans with utmost sincerity, but I've come to the conclusion that continuing in this environment is untenable for this project," continues the director, "I cannot forgive those who tarnish the staff's honor or exploit the struggles of the creators for profit through hate… I cannot overlook actions that degrade the work itself."

This follows fans complaining that One-Punch Man season 3 is still not up to par, after waiting six years between seasons 2 and 3. The third season was made by Japanese animation studio J.C. Staff, who took over the show after Madhouse dropped it after the first season. This puts J.C. Staff in a difficult position, with the studios' different styles constantly being compared.

However, some anime heads have been more vocal than others, so much so that One Piece animator Vincent Chansard had to step in. Other anime supporters in the Reddit chain seem to be on J.C. Staff's side, too. "I can understand being frustrated if your favorite series doesn't get a good adaptation. But I don't understand why people have to take it out on the staff," said one fan, and another added, "I just find anyone who sends hate mail to someone, especially over a piece of media, to be a massive loser."

Based on the hit manga by Yusuke Marata, One-Punch Man season 3 sees the Monster Association arrive at the Hero Association, saying they want monsters and heroes to co-exist – but this is all a ruse.

