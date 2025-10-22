One-Punch Man season 3 director calls out "rage-baiters" and bad fans before deleting social media account: "Such despicable behavior is unforgivable"

The decision follows weeks of harassment from 'fans'

Following heavy criticisms over One-Punch season 3, director Shinpei Nagai has called out fans for their bad behavior and has left social media for good.

As Nagai's account no longer exists, the post has since been shared on Reddit. In his last Tweet, the director said he had no choice but to leave social media as "There are a few people among my followers who are pretending to be allies but are actually engaging in rage-baiting." Nagai has no plans to create another account in the future.

"I've always done my best for the fans with utmost sincerity, but I've come to the conclusion that continuing in this environment is untenable for this project," continues the director, "I cannot forgive those who tarnish the staff's honor or exploit the struggles of the creators for profit through hate… I cannot overlook actions that degrade the work itself."

Based on the hit manga by Yusuke Marata, One-Punch Man season 3 sees the Monster Association arrive at the Hero Association, saying they want monsters and heroes to co-exist – but this is all a ruse.

