Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 leak confirms fans' worst fears as main director gets set to depart

Jujutsu Kaisen is about to lose one of its most incisive creative minds – according to a new leak.

Prominent anime leaker Myamura revealed on Twitter that series director Shouta Goshozono (AKA Gosso) will leave animation studio MAPPA after the culmination of Culling Game's first cour in Jujutsu Kaisen season 3.

There doesn't seem to be any controversy surrounding the departure, with Goshozono seemingly finishing up his work in his agreed contract period.

As per Beebom, there is talk of Goshozono heading to western studio Illumination, best known for the Minions and The Super Mario Movie franchise. He will still be part of the third season, though, in a more hands-off 'chief director' role.

Regardless, Goshozono's loss may be keenly felt with Jujutsu Kaisen. While MAPPA has always maintained a high bar of quality – there won't be a One-Punch Man situation here – the veteran director has helmed 31 episodes to date and wowed with his relentless perfectionism and sharp eye for action.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 is currently on a brief break, with a recap episode filling in for a new entry this Thursday. From there, the Culling Game arc – a confusing Japan-set battle royale that necessitated an entire episode of exposition – will continue until March 26.

Elsewhere in the anime world, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 is also taking a short break this week. A new Dragon Ball Super series has been announced, with a release window set for the fall.

