New Dragon Ball Super anime announced

Stock up on your senzu beans and make sure to get some stretches in, as a huge announcement has just been made regarding a brand new Dragon Ball Super anime that’s heading our way. The news was revealed during the Dragon Ball Genkidamatsuri event in Japan, which featured voice actor Masako Nozawa and Dragon Ball producer Akio Iyoku turning up to make an appearance.

Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol will be set after the events of Dragon Ball Super’s Universe Survival Arc. This new chapter will be adapting the manga’s Galactic Patrol Prisoner Arc, which will once again see Vegeta and Goku teaming up, this time to take down a nasty energy-absorbing wizard by the name of Planet-Eater Moro (guess what he does). Our heroes and this new villain cross paths after a prison break, which sends the powerful warriors off into the stars and throwing down to protect the next planet on Moro’s dream menu — New Namek.

(Image credit: Bird Studio/Shueisha, Toei Animation)

While production is already underway, there’s no confirmed release date for when we’ll be seeing The Galactic Patrol. It can’t come a moment too soon, though, given that we’ve not seen anything from Dragon Ball Super since 2018. Since then, we’ve been kept busy with Dragon Ball Daima, another anime series that took place after Dragon Ball Z and before Dragon Ball Super.

All that was on show so far was Goku and Vegeta in a standard hero pose, but we expect their hair color to start changing in no time.

