Dragon Ball Super: Beerus set to "enhance" Battle of Gods in new anime

If you thought a new Dragon Ball Super anime was all we were getting this weekend, then you’re in for a wonderful surprise. Besides Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol getting the greenlight at the Dragon Ball Genkidamatsuri event, it’s been announced that the hide-and-seek-hating God of Destruction, Beerus, is also getting some attention in an all-new anime that will revisit his introduction.

Released in 2013, Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods marked the first appearance of Beerus, who, like any intimidating warrior in this universe, set his sights on Goku after learning that he defeated Frieza. The confrontation led to Goku ascending to Super Saiyan God mode and Beerus becoming a recurring character from then on.

The curtain was pulled back on Dragon Ball Super: Beerus by voice actors Masako Nozawa (Goku), Koichi Yamadera (Beerus), and executive producer Akio Iyoku. The new project is set to revisit Battle of Gods and aims to “enhance” the original story. According to Iyoku, the team returned to the original drafts of the story by Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama, who sadly passed away in 2024. Their aim was to stay closer to Toriyama’s initial ideas, including fleshing out Beerus as a character and depicting him as a more formidable foe for our heroes to face.

This revisit to an epic chapter in the Dragon Ball timeline was boosted by a new trailer for the film, which announced that Beerus will arrive in Fall 2026.

Anime “Dragon Ball Super: Beerus” | SUPER Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

It’ll be interesting to see how much polish and extra power get packed into Dragon Ball Super: Beerus. For now, though, make your way through the Dragon Ball timeline and use our watching order to guide you through it here.