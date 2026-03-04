One Piece fans think they've found the real-life location of the One Piece in under 12 hours, despite Oda burying it 600m underwater

One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda has buried the answer to what the One Piece is in an undisclosed location at sea. Just a few hours later, however, one details-obsessed Redditor may have uncovered its final resting place.

I already joked yesterday that even the most hardened of GeoGuessr users wouldn't be able to find a tiny treasure chest in the middle of the ocean. Turns out I may have been wrong.

Laying out their theory on Reddit, user XilLive went above and beyond in a bid to figure out where the One Piece meaning lies.

While some of it is, admittedly, guesswork, there are plenty of convincing factors at play. The Japanese coastguard colors are spotted in the video, which narrows it down slightly. From there, the time of the vessel setting sail and the fact that no land is visible on the horizon offers up more clues, especially when taking the location of the sun into account.

Then, the exact depth of where the item was dropped – 600m – gives something else away: namely, it has to be in an area where sediment isn't usually disturbed. So, their guess? Suruga Bay in Shizuoka. They wrote: "Close to Tokyo, where Oda lives. Fits all clues, easy to get to, easy to retrieve, no strong bottom currents, no land could be seen if you were looking south west." See the full working out for yourself below.

Thankfully, they don't want anyone to retrieve it for untold riches. Instead, the plan would be to "destroy" the one-of-a-kind document, which Oda penned in celebration of One Piece surpassing 600 million copies in circulation worldwide.

Meanwhile, the One Piece anime returns this April – but at a slower pace than previous years. Instead of the usual 52 episodes, we'll be getting 26 episodes a year moving forward.

