Suikoden anime trailer proves it's a pitch-perfect adaptation of the legendary PS1 RPG's sequel, but we're not sure it will fit in all 108 companions

The new Suikoden: The Anime trailer is here, and it's exciting for die-hard fans of the legendary PS1 RPG series and newcomers alike.

First, the headline news: Suikoden: The Anime is arriving this October. The adaptation of 1999's Suikoden 2 has introduced even more familiar faces into the mix in this new teaser, including main villain Luca Blight, the princely figure who has more than an axe to grind with the citizens of Jowstown.

The trailer also brings in hero Riou (here, renamed Riliu), Jowy, and Nanami. While the teaser only gives us a glimpse of the quaint lands of Jowstown, the series will surely also focus on the political intrigue and multi-faceted characters that made the RPG series such a hit in the late '90s.

Of course, Suikoden's selling point is its 'Stars of Destiny' system, which allows players to recruit 108 companions (though roughly half of those can actually be used in battle). We don't anticipate the anime will cover all of those characters, save for those crucial to Riliu and Jowy's journey – and their Highland travels.

Suikoden joins a recent trend of video games getting unlikely anime adaptations. They include Onimusha, Nier: Automata, and upcoming new anime series Sekiro: No Defeat.

Suikoden, though, may stand the tallest. Often regarded as one of the best RPGs of all time, the series has been re-evaluated as a classic over the past two decades, with the rich story, shades-of-gray conflicts and deep tactical action garnering praise from players.

Unfortunately, a boxed copy of Suikoden 2 is likely to set you back over $100, meaning this anime is probably the best way to experience an abridged version of Riou's journey without forking over some serious coin.

