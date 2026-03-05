Suikoden anime trailer proves it's a pitch-perfect adaptation of the legendary PS1 RPG's sequel, but we're not sure it will fit in all 108 companions
Suikoden: The Anime will adapt the events of Suikoden 2
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
The new Suikoden: The Anime trailer is here, and it's exciting for die-hard fans of the legendary PS1 RPG series and newcomers alike.
First, the headline news: Suikoden: The Anime is arriving this October. The adaptation of 1999's Suikoden 2 has introduced even more familiar faces into the mix in this new teaser, including main villain Luca Blight, the princely figure who has more than an axe to grind with the citizens of Jowstown.
The trailer also brings in hero Riou (here, renamed Riliu), Jowy, and Nanami. While the teaser only gives us a glimpse of the quaint lands of Jowstown, the series will surely also focus on the political intrigue and multi-faceted characters that made the RPG series such a hit in the late '90s.
Of course, Suikoden's selling point is its 'Stars of Destiny' system, which allows players to recruit 108 companions (though roughly half of those can actually be used in battle). We don't anticipate the anime will cover all of those characters, save for those crucial to Riliu and Jowy's journey – and their Highland travels.
Suikoden joins a recent trend of video games getting unlikely anime adaptations. They include Onimusha, Nier: Automata, and upcoming new anime series Sekiro: No Defeat.
Suikoden, though, may stand the tallest. Often regarded as one of the best RPGs of all time, the series has been re-evaluated as a classic over the past two decades, with the rich story, shades-of-gray conflicts and deep tactical action garnering praise from players.
Unfortunately, a boxed copy of Suikoden 2 is likely to set you back over $100, meaning this anime is probably the best way to experience an abridged version of Riou's journey without forking over some serious coin.
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
For more, check out the best anime you should be watching right now.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.