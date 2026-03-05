One Piece fans have kickstarted a mission to retrieve the real-life One Piece – but it will cost $100,000 a day

The mission for the One Piece is rumbling on. Already, fans had discovered the likely resting place of the real-world document that contains the true meaning of the manga and anime's mythical treasure.

Now, the numbers have been crunched and a plan has been formulated for a retrieval mission unlike any other.

"It’s not unreachable, and we're willing to go take a look," they wrote of Sagami Bay which, curiously, is the latest location that fans have zeroed in on, after previously believing it was in Suruga Bay.

Even popular streamer IShowSpeed has gotten in on the act. Upon reacting to Oda's announcement, Speed said, "Chat, we gotta go… I gotta find the One Piece. I should do a stream trying to find it." Given how his exploits have led him to several different continents with all manner of unlikely scenarios, we wouldn't put it past him.

The race, then, is on. Will the One Piece be found before the manga comes to a close? At this rate, it might even be unearthed before the anime returns with the Elbaph arc this April.

