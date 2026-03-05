One Piece fans have kickstarted a mission to retrieve the real-life One Piece – but it will cost $100,000 a day

The mission for the One Piece is rumbling on. Already, fans had discovered the likely resting place of the real-world document that contains the true meaning of the manga and anime's mythical treasure.

Now, the numbers have been crunched and a plan has been formulated for a retrieval mission unlike any other.

A Twitter account called One Piece Hunter has laid out their strategy for deep-sea diving and finding the secret that One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda buried at the bottom of the sea.

Remarkably, this begins with commandeering a marine vessel from Japan's Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology (JAMSTEC).

From there, they require money for five specialists, fuel, port fees, insurance, as well as other general expenses and taxes.

"It’s not unreachable, and we're willing to go take a look," they wrote of Sagami Bay which, curiously, is the latest location that fans have zeroed in on, after previously believing it was in Suruga Bay.

The cost? An eye-watering 15 million yen per day, or $100,000.

We actually looked into what it would take to recover the “One Piece” at ~650m depth in Sagami Bay.This wouldn’t be a dive.This would be a Pirate Era diving like no one ever thought about. Here’s our plan :Step 1: Use JAMSTEC’s research vessel + Shinkai 6500.The… pic.twitter.com/oSWWHstR18March 4, 2026

Even popular streamer IShowSpeed has gotten in on the act. Upon reacting to Oda's announcement, Speed said, "Chat, we gotta go… I gotta find the One Piece. I should do a stream trying to find it." Given how his exploits have led him to several different continents with all manner of unlikely scenarios, we wouldn't put it past him.

The race, then, is on. Will the One Piece be found before the manga comes to a close? At this rate, it might even be unearthed before the anime returns with the Elbaph arc this April.

