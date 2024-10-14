One Piece anime is taking an extended break "in order to achieve even higher quality" but there's a special treat to tide fans over until 2025

The One Piece anime – which is currently adapting the Egghead arc from Eiichiro Oda's manga – is going on an extended hiatus.

As per the show's official Twitter account (via machine translation), the long-running anime is heading for a six-month break "in order to achieve even higher quality".

Thankfully, a return date of April 2025 is already set and audiences will hear more about the anime's future plans later this year.

In the meantime, fans have a few options to fill the Luffy-shaped hole in their hearts: a special anniversary episode, titled 'Fan Letter', is heading to Netflix on October 26. A remastering of the previous Fish-Man Island arc will also air for several weeks. Boasting improved visuals and a condensed 21-episode length, the re-release will be streaming on Crunchyroll.

If you're still catching up on the adventures of the Straw Hats, here's what the Fish-Man Island saga has in store, per the show's synopsis (via Crunchyroll): "The Straw Hats reunite at Sabaody! The promised day has arrived. The Straw Hats have made it back to Sabaody Archipelago after two arduous years of separation. In the very same place where they once lost to Pacifista, the Straw Hats have proven themselves to be stronger and ready to begin their journey to the New World."

A One Piece remake, from Studio Wit, is also in the works for 2025, while Netflix's live-action One Piece season 2 is also heading our way next year.

