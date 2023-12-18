Netflix is remaking one of the most popular anime shows of all time with the studio behind Attack on Titan

Netflix has announced plans for a new One Piece anime series after the huge success of its live-action adaptation. Called The One Piece, the new adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s beloved manga will be produced by WIT Studio, who are behind shows like SPY x FAMILY and Attack on Titan.

Of course, One Piece already has a long-running anime adaptation, which began back in 1999 and is produced by Toei Animation. The Japanese series has aired over 1,000 episodes so far and is widely beloved by fans of the Straw Hat Pirates.

While the new Netflix series is running separately from that, they do begin in the same place: with an adaptation of the East Blue saga. This is the origin story of pirate king Monkey D. Luffy and his crew as they sail the high seas.

An all-new anime adaptation of the ONE PIECE manga starting from the iconic East Blue saga is coming to Netflix! Titled THE ONE PIECE, the anime series will be produced by the renowned WIT Studio, recognized for their work on hit anime such as SPY x FAMILY and Attack on Titan. pic.twitter.com/EFMVcKxqj3December 17, 2023 See more

In a statement (per Variety), Netflix and WIT Studio confirmed that the series will be "distinct from the TV anime series that has captivated audiences for over 25 years" while also providing "viewers with a fresh yet familiar experience, utilizing cutting-edge visual technology to reimagine Luffy's adventures through the beloved East Blue saga."

Netflix's decision comes after its live-action adaptation of the show proved hugely popular with viewers earlier in 2023. The streamer has already confirmed a second season of that one too, and writing is well underway for Luffy's return.

