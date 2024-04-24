First trailer for Zoe Kravitz' star-studded psychological thriller Blink Twice is like a sun-soaked Knives Out meets Midsommar

The first trailer for star-studded black comedy thriller Blink Twice is here, and it looks just as deliciously twisted as we imagined. Think Knives Out meets Midsommar meets Triangle of Sadness, with the uneasy feel of a Jordan Peele horror... and you're almost there.

Helmed by The Batman star Zoë Kravitz in her directorial debut, the movie – which was originally titled Pussy Island – sees cocktail waitress Frida (Doctor Who's Naomi Ackie) become infatuated with charismatic billionaire Slater King (Channing Tatum). Before long, the latter invites Frida to his private island for a weekend of luxury and debauchery, but things go sideways when the pal she dragged along, Jess (Alia Shawkat), mysteriously disappears.

Christian Slater, Red Rocket's Simon Rex, Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's son Levon Hawke, Adria Arjona, Liz Caribel, Haley Joel Osment, Fallout's Kyle MacLachlan, and Beetlejuice's Geena Davis round out the supporting cast.

"I feel like we're forgetting, like, a lot of stuff," a confused Frida cries to Arjona's character Sarah in the promo, which you can watch above. "Something's making us forget," Sarah replies ominously, as she starts carelessly waving a knife around. "We need to find out what's really going on."

Given that the trailer starts with King going, "So, everybody's dead?", we can assume that most of them don't get to the bottom of things before it's too late.

What follows is a bloody, manic montage teasing some of the chaotic carnage. We can hardly wait.

Blink Twice releases in US and UK cinemas on August 23. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies heading our way.