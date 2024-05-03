The 7 best new movies and shows to stream this weekend

Another weekend means another new batch of movies and shows hitting the small screen, from Netflix to Prime Video to Hulu. If you're planning a movie night, Anne Hathaway stars in new romantic drama The Idea of You on Prime Video, while Jerry Seinfeld makes his directorial debut with Pop-Tart comedy Unfrosted. Plus, if you're in the US, you can catch The Fall Guy director's previous movie Bullet Train on Netflix.

As for TV shows, Disney Plus is back with another new Star Wars animated show with Tales of the Empire, John Mulaney has a new live comedy special on Netflix, and Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney return to Wales for Welcome to Wrexham. US viewers can also tune into a new season of comedy-drama Hacks on Max.

The Idea of You

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Prime Video

In new romance movie The Idea of You, Anne Hathaway plays Solène, a 40-year-old divorced mother from the LA suburbs, who strikes up a romance with Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine), a 24-year-old member of the world's biggest boyband. They meet after a chance encounter at Coachella, which Solène is attending with her teenage daughter – who has a ticket to the band's meet and greet. The movie is based on the novel of the same name by Robinne Lee, with the character of Hayes said to be based on Harry Styles.

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

Journey into the Galactic Empire with the latest Star Wars animated show, Tales of the Empire. The new series is told from the point of view of two characters on very different paths, in two different eras: Morgan Elsbeth and former Jedi Barriss Offee – one is looking for vengeance, while the other is just trying to survive. All six episodes are dropping on May 4, AKA Star Wars Day.

Unfrosted

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

Jerry Seinfeld makes his feature directorial debut with Unfrosted, a fictionalized account of the invention of Pop-Tarts as Kellogg's set out to beat their main rivals to create a new breakfast pastry. Set in the '60s, Seinfeld plays a Kellogg's employee loosely based on Pop-Tart inventor William Post. The ensemble cast also includes Melissa McCarthy, Peter Dinklage, Christian Slater, Dan Levy, Jon Hamm, and… Hugh Grant as Tony the Tiger.

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in LA

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

Comedian John Mulaney returns to Netflix with a new standup special – with a twist. Every episode in the six-part series will be broadcast live at 7pm PT/4pm ET (or 11am if you're in the UK), with a new installment hitting the streamer daily until May 10. He'll be joined by a range of famous guests as he explores the city of Los Angeles.

Welcome to Wrexham season 3

(Image credit: FX)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Hulu in the US, Disney Plus in the UK

Return to Wrexham for the third installment of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's sports documentary series, which follows Wrexham AFC's 2023-24 season. In the new eps, Reynolds and McElhenney are attempting to get the team promoted from League Two, as well as touching base with the women's team. The first two episodes are available to stream now, with the rest of the episodes dropping every Thursday.

Hacks season 3

(Image credit: Max)

Available: US

Watch now: Max

After a two-year wait, Hacks is finally back on our screens. The new season picks up a year after season 2 ended and comedian Deborah (Jean Smart) is firmly back in the spotlight after the success of her standup special, while comedy writer Ava (Hannah Einbinder) is pursuing new opportunities in LA. There are some new guest stars for season 3, too, including Mad Men's Christina Hendricks and Back to the Future's Christopher Lloyd. The first two episodes are available to watch now, with the rest of the season dropping weekly every Thursday.

Bullet Train

(Image credit: Sony)

Available: US

Watch now: Netflix

If you've got plans to catch The Fall Guy on the big screen this weekend, you can hit play on director David Leitch's previous feature, Bullet Train, at home. The actioner follows assassin Ladybug (Brad Pitt), who's assigned to a mission on board a high-speed Tokyo train. He soon discovers, however, that the train is full of other assassins – and their assignments may all be connected. The cast also includes Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Joey King, Brian Tyree Henry, Logan Lerman, and Sandra Bullock.

If there's nothing here that tickles your fancy, then you might have to start looking into each streaming service's back catalogue, which can be a daunting task given how many titles they each host. Fear not, though... if you're a TV fan, then we've got you covered with our lists of the best Netflix shows, best Disney Plus shows, and the best Amazon Prime Video shows.