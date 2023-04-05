Paddington 3: Everything we know so far, including filming date, title, and director

Over two years on from StudioCanal announcing that it was in development, Paddington 3 will finally start filming this summer. With filmmaker Paul King having stepped away from the behind the camera, the bear-centric sequel has enlisted a new director ahead of production kicking off, too: Dougal Wilson, best known for helming several John Lewis Christmas adverts.

"After ten years of working on the Paddington movies, I feel absurdly protective of the little bear, and I'm delighted that Dougal will be there to hold his paw as he embarks on his third big screen adventure," King, who worked on the story, said at the time of the announcement. "Dougal's work is never less than astounding: funny, beautiful, heartfelt, imaginative, and totally original. Aunt Lucy once asked us to 'Please Look After This Bear.' I know Dougal will do so admirably."

Paddington 3's official title was recently confirmed, too, and it gives us some insight as to what the follow-up might be about. We've gone into all that, and everything else we know so far about the film, below. So wash off those marmalade-covered paws and get scrolling...

(Image credit: StudioCanal)

Paddington 3 is set to start filming on July 24, according to Deadline (opens in new tab). Production will take place in both London and Peru, which is in keeping with the threequel's official title 'Paddington in Peru'.

Paddington, the first movie, kicked off shooting in September 2013 before releasing in November 2014, while Paddington 2 began rolling cameras on October 2016 ahead of its November 2017 release. With that, we can guesstimate that Paddington 3 could be in cinemas by the end of the summer 2024.

Paddington 3 cast

(Image credit: StudioCanal)

Paddington 3's cast has yet to be confirmed, but Deadline reports that the film will feature a mix of new and familiar faces. Ben Whishaw is arguably the most likely to return, reprising the role of Paddington himself.

Other notable cast members who may be back include Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent, Peter Capaldi, Madeleine Harris, Samuel Joslin, and Imelda Staunton, who voices Paddington's Aunt Lucy, who lives in Peru.

Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant have starred as the antagonists in each of the existing films, so it seems safe to assume that another A-Lister will be going toe-to-claw with Paddington in the next movie, too. We'll be sure to keep you updated.

Paddington 3 plot

(Image credit: StudioCanal)

Fans of the Paddington franchise will know that the titular cub hails from Peru and that his Aunt Lucy still resides there, so it's likely that Paddington 3 will see the fuzzy youngster travel back to his country of birth to visit her. For now, though, we don't know anything concrete about the story, which was conjured up by Paul King, Simon Farnaby and Mark Burton. Burton, Jon Foster and James Lamont penned the script.

