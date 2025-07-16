Marvel is getting dangerously close to spoiling too much of Galactus in Fantastic Four with this new TV spot

If you're spoilerphobic, you may want to look away now. A new Fantastic Four TV spot has given us our best look yet of Galactus, including one moment that sees Johnny Storm getting ready to flame on against the planet-devouring villain.

As you can see below, the towering Galactus is in (mostly) full view for the very first time in Fantastic Four: First Steps footage, with a blink-and-you'll-miss it look at The Human Torch snaking his way towards the supervillain.

GALACTUS LOOKS SO GOODDKDJSHSWHSUSJWJ AHHHHHHH #FantasticFour

Marvel fans, though, are keen for a ceasefire on all Galactus-centric material from hereon out. With just over a week to go until release, those on Reddit want to – as one popular topic headline puts it – "stop spoiling your own movies out of desperation", which is a call to action that's proved popular already across social media.

If you've been following every single piece of marketing, however, you'll know that the first real look at Galactus comes from an unlikely source: a promotional tie-in with drinks brand Snapple. Because of course.

There, we see Galactus wearing his comic-accurate headgear and sporting a snarl that looks suspiciously like Ralph Ineson, the actor portraying the character.

Fantastic Four stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Marvel's First Family as they make their first tentative steps into the MCU. The cast also includes Julia Garner, Natasha Lyonne, and Paul Walter Hauser, though John Malkovich has seemingly not made the cut in the final version.

