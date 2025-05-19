Fantastic Four leaks aren't stopping and they're getting even more bizarre – with Galactus being fully revealed in a Snapple promotion

Drink it in: The first full look at Fantastic Four's Galactus is here – thanks to a Snapple promotion.

While we've had brief glimpses of the Devourer of Worlds stomping his way through 1960s New York in the early Fantastic Four trailers, we haven't seen the entire figure of the Ralph Ineson-voiced villain. Until now, that is.

As you can see below (H/T ComicBook.com), Galactus is sporting his comic-accurate headgear and – if you ask us, anyway – the face looks modelled slightly on Ralph Ineson, which is a neat touch.

New promo art for Fantastic Four: First Steps featuring Galactus for Snapple. pic.twitter.com/2J8Ykl8Oq9May 18, 2025

There's also more Snapple-related Fantastic Four promos abound. Artist Dylan Schepers is even showcasing most of the work on his website, as well as the flavors tied to each hero. If you're curious, Reed Richards is Snapple Apple, Sue Storm is Peach Tea, Johnny Storm is Peach Tea Zero Sugar, and Ben Grimm is Kiwi Strawberry.

If you've been following along, you'll know that this isn't the only Fantastic Four leak in recent days.

Thanks to a wave of upcoming Funko Pops, we now know that Sue Storm will seemingly give birth during the course of the Marvel Phase 6 entry, with son Franklin Richards playing some sort of role in the narrative.

Fantastic Four, starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn, hits cinemas on July 25.

