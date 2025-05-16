Funko continues its tradition of Marvel spoilers by revealing one major under-wraps Fantastic Four character months ahead of time

A new range of Fantastic Four Funko pops includes all of Marvel's First Family – and a surprise unannounced character that Marvel Studios probably wanted kept under wraps.

The wave of Funkos (as you can see below) include all the usual suspects: Reed Richards, The Thing, Human Torch, and even the Silver Surfer. It's Sue Storm's Funko that should raise a few eyebrows, however – as it includes her son, Franklin.

First look at ‘THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS’ Funko Pops. Pre-order will begin tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/L9XNrhpTrzMay 16, 2025

Despite Marvel's best efforts to originally obscure it, many had guessed that Sue Storm would be pregnant during the events of Fantastic Four – something that was eventually confirmed in the second of its main trailers.

What we hadn't been tipped off about is Sue actually giving birth during the film and Franklin arriving on the scene.

Fans of Marvel's comics will be keenly aware that Franklin Richards could be integral to the future of the MCU.

A supremely powerful being in his own right, Franklin has the ability to manipulate reality and, in some stories, is immortal. If those powers manifest in the MCU by the time of Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, even Doom might have a fight on his hands.

Funko has previous when it comes to spilling the beans on major Marvel reveals. Most recently, Agatha All Along's dual curtain-pull of Death and Wiccan were spoiled ahead of time by the four-inch tall figures. Sentry's suit in Thunderbolts* was also shown off ahead of time in Funko form.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps, starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn, hits cinemas on July 25 as part of Marvel Phase 6.

