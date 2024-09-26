The identity of two of Agatha All Along's most mysterious characters have been revealed, all thanks to a leaked Funko Pop

Agatha All Along's biggest spoilers have leaked early, all thanks to a Funko pop.

Be warned, MAJOR spoilers for Agatha All Along follow. Turn back now if you don't want to know more.

A listing for Marvel's new Agatha All Along range of Funko Pop figures has confirmed exactly who Joe Locke's 'Teen' and Aubrey Plaza's mysterious character (currently known as Rio Vidal) are.

As seen on UK toys retailer Smyths – and since seemingly pulled from its website – Joe Locke's 'Teen' is actually Wiccan, AKA Billy Kaplan. All told, that reveal might not come as a shock to many: it's long been speculated by fans, even if show creator Jac Schaeffer says we're all looking in the wrong place.

What might come as a surprise is that Aubrey Plaza's character isn't Blackheart, as once theorized. Instead, she is the personification of Death – a character who has a storied history in Marvel Comics, most notably as the object of Thanos' desire. See the image (and Funko-style character designs) for yourself below.

(Image credit: Funko)

Agatha All Along leaked Funko Pops reveal that Joe Locke is indeed playing the son of the Scarlet Witch… WICCAN ✅The leak also spoils who Aubrey Plaza is playing… DEATH 💀🤯#AgathaAllAlong pic.twitter.com/yGE89QAPaySeptember 25, 2024

How these reveals happen on screen and what it means for Agatha, of course, will become apparent over the coming weeks.

Intriguingly, Agatha All Along's most recent episode ended with a death – the demise of Debra Jo Rupp's Mrs. Hart (or Sharon, as she probably would like to be called).

"It was a big question – do characters die in the show? We went around and around, it was a decision that we made quite late," Schaeffer told GamesRadar+. "The scripts were all written, we were even cast, we weren't shooting yet but I usually like to have the answers to those questions earlier. But it was dicey. What does it do to the audience? Do we do this?"

"The answer was yes, because we wanted the show to have teeth," the Agatha All Along creator said. "This is a show about a character who is classified as a villain. Also, there is something about witchcraft that if you remove death, those bigger stakes like that, it becomes soft, toothless, and inauthentic. So yeah, we kill someone."

