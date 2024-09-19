Who is Teen in Agatha All Along? Every clue so far about the mysterious Marvel character

Like WandaVision before it, new Marvel show Agatha All Along is full of mysteries and misdirects. Who could forget how they trolled us for months with fake titles for the spin-off – like 'Agatha: The Lying Witch with Great Wardrobe'? A perfect description for Kathryn Hahn's returning character Agatha Harkness, it turns out.

In the Disney Plus series, Agatha assembles a coven of misfits to walk the Witches' Road with her, in the hope that'll lead to her reclaiming her power. One of these is Heartstopper star Joe Locke's "Teen", a character whose true identity might just be the biggest secret of all...

So, who is Teen? Although Locke and the show's team have been keeping their lips sealed to avoid spoilers (in fact, Locke himself didn't know the truth until halfway through a six-month audition process), there are clues within the episodes that may point to Teen's real name. It's time, then, to put those tin foil hats on as we dive into theories as to who Teen really is.

Is Teen actually Billy Maximoff AKA Wiccan?

Predictably, we don't learn too much about Teen in the show's opening two episodes, as he helps release Agatha from the Hex Scarlet Witch put her under in WandaVision's season finale. Later, when Teen attempts to open up about who he is in episode 2, his lips curiously seal up, preventing him from doing so. It seems that a spell has been put on Teen so no one can find out who he really is... intriguing!

What we do know is that he has a dead mother and is walking the Witches' Road in search of "power" – well, that's what he tells Agatha anyways. "Studying only gets you so far," he whispers, solemnly. All seems to provide evidence to the theory that he is Wanda's son Billy, who goes by 'Wiccan' in the Marvel comics.

Given that it's a WandaVision spin-off show, it would make sense for this to be one of Agatha All Along's big reveals, helping tie the two together while providing an emotional punch, too. What's interesting, though, is that Billy was imaginary in WandaVision, whilst Teen appears to be real. If the theory plays out, then, it'll be fascinating to see how he has been brought to life.

If the above is true, it's likely then Teen isn't walking the Witches' Road in pursuit of power but instead in search for his mother, Wanda. If the former Avenger turns out to be alive, it'll certainly spell trouble for Agatha, and will have further implications on the wider MCU, too.

Who else could Teen be?

But what if Teen isn't Billy? Who else could he be? There are some other possible answers, like Agatha's son Nicholas Scratch, who's hinted at in episode 1 when Agatha's alter-ego "Agnes" wanders into his room after a long day at work. (If you keep your eyes peeled, you'll see certificates and things baring his name).

WandaVision director Matt Shakman initially planned for Agatha's bunny, Senor Scratchy, a nod to Nick, to turn into a demonic figure during that show. But alas, it never came to pass. Maybe the Agatha All Along team have been encouraged to explore this here, potentially via Teen who could be Nicholas in disguise?

Then, of course, there's the Mephisto of it all. Yes, I'm sorry, we are bringing up Mephisto again. While many fans were disappointed that he didn't emerge in WandaVision after spending weeks theorizing that he would show up, maybe now is the villain's time! It would certainly be fun for Agatha All Along to involve Mephisto following numerous red herrings in WandaVision, so there is potential for Teen to be secretly one of the devil's minions.

Those are just some of the major theories – there is also a chance that Teen might be revealed to be someone else entirely! Locke did tell SFX magazine recently that "some people are very on and most people are very not on it" when it came to fan theories about his character, so it will be interesting to see how it all plays out.

Agatha All Along episodes 1 and 2 are streaming now on Disney Plus. Keep up to date with our Agatha All Along release schedule.

