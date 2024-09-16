Agatha All Along release schedule: When is episode 1 on Disney Plus?

Agatha All Along is almost upon us – and you might be wondering when exactly you can watch the premiere episode of the Marvel Phase 5 entry on Disney Plus.

Well, you're in luck. Agatha All Along, a WandaVision spin-off which sees Kathryn Hahn's witch assemble a new coven after freeing herself from Wanda's spell, is dropping later this month.

Below, you'll find all the latest on the Agatha All Along release schedule, including the release date and streaming time for each new episode in the US and UK. Notably it's all kicking off with a double episode premiere – so we have the lowdown on that too!

For more from the MCU, check out our guides to upcoming Marvel movies and how to watch the Marvel movies in order.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Agatha All Along is kicking off with a double episode premiere on September 18, 2024. Episodes one and two will be available to all Disney Plus subscribers from 6:00 PM Pacific/9:00 PM Eastern in the US. In the UK, that's 2:00 AM BST on September 19.

Because of Daylight Savings, the season finale will air at 7:00 PM Pacific/10:00 PM Eastern in the US. The final two episodes will air at 3:00 AM BST in the UK.

For other time zones, use the time zone converter.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Agatha All Along release schedule: when are new episodes out?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Agatha All Along episode 1 – Wednesday, September 18 (US)/Thursday, September 19 (UK)

Agatha All Along episode 2 – Wednesday, September 18 (US)/Thursday, September 19 (UK)

Agatha All Along episode 3 – Wednesday, September 25 (US)/Thursday, September 26 (UK)

Agatha All Along episode 4 – Wednesday, October 2 (US)/Thursday, October 3 (UK)

Agatha All Along episode 5 – Wednesday, October 9 (US)/Thursday, October 10 (UK)

Agatha All Along episode 6 – Wednesday, October 16 (US)/Thursday, October 17 (UK)

Agatha All Along episode 7 – Wednesday, October 23 (US)/Thursday, October 24 (UK)

Agatha All Along episode 8 – Wednesday, October 30 (US)/Thursday, October 31 (UK)

Agatha All Along episode 9 – Wednesday, October 30 (US)/Thursday, October 31 (UK)

As you can see above, there are new Agatha All Along episodes every Thursday. It kicks off with a two-episode premiere with new episodes to follow weekly. A two-season finale is also planned for just before Halloween on October 30.

How many episodes of Agatha All Along are there?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

There are nine episodes of Agatha All Along. This is the same number of episodes as WandaVision, its parent show.

Where can I watch Agatha All Along?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Agatha All Along is available to watch on Disney Plus. You'll need a subscription to tune in, though you won't have to adjust your age settings for this one.

If you want to get the most out of your membership, be sure to check out our picks for the best Disney Plus shows and best Disney Plus movies.

For more, check out our guide to the other best new TV shows and new anime still to come in 2024.