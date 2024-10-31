Will there be an Agatha All Along season 2?

Well, that's it, Agatha All Along has officially concluded – and what a spellbinding treat its double-billed finale was, full of shocking twists, heartbreaking truths, and a whole lot of witchy action. It was so good, in fact, that you're probably wondering whether there'll be a season 2?

For now, at least, it seems safe to say that Marvel isn't planning on doing a second season of Agatha All Along, much like how it didn't do another installment of WandaVision. That doesn't mean that the story is finished, though... Be warned, we venture into major spoiler territory below!

As it stands, it looks like WandaVision, Agatha All Along, and the upcoming (and unofficially titled) series 'Vision Quest' will act as a trilogy, with all of their narratives bleeding into one another. The newest spin-off was obviously connected to its predecessor through Mrs. Hart (RIP), Westview and Agatha, but the tie was solidified further when episode 5 revealed 'Teen' to be the reincarnated version of Wanda's son Billy Maximoff.

Turns out, Billy was hoping to reunite with his twin brother Tommy at the end of the Witches' Road, a dream he doesn't quite achieve by the time the credits roll. In the last few moments of episode 9, titled 'Maiden Mother Crone', Agatha's ghost – having seemingly sacrificed herself to save Billy and ease her guilt of losing her son Nicholas – appears to Billy in Eastview.

"Spirit as my guide?" Billy jokes, referencing the lyrics of The Ballad of the Witches' Road, as Agatha replies: "We could make a good team. You and me."

"Coven two?" he grins.

"I do tend to kill my coven members," she snaps back, as Billy adds: "So do I."

"One door closes..." Agatha begins. "And another opens..." Billy finishes.

"Let's go find Tommy," she says, setting up the next spin-off.

Marvel Studios is developing a direct follow-up sequel series to ‘AGATHA ALL ALONG’ and ‘WANDAVISION’ about finding the Scarlet Witch’s other son Tommy/Speed.‘VISION QUEST,’ another sequel to ‘WANDAVISION,’ is also in production.(via: @DanielRPK) pic.twitter.com/8Z7ENj1QkhOctober 3, 2024

In early October, Daniel Richtman, who's been known to tweet out Marvel leaks in the past, claimed on Twitter that Marvel Studios is developing a follow-up to Agatha All Along and WandaVision that would center on locating Tommy/Speed. He then pointed out that Vision Quest was set to start filming in 2025.

"I love it. I love it and I'm so proud of [showrunner] Jac Schaeffer, and I am going to watch again because there's so much for me to learn moving forward into my contribution," Vision actor Paul Bettany told The Hollywood Reporter recently, which seems to suggest his show will tie into Agatha All Along in a big way.

Agatha All Along is streaming now. For more on the wider MCU, check out our guide to all of the upcoming Marvel movies and shows or get up to speed with our breakdown of the Marvel timeline.