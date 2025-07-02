Ironheart fans claim it's "one of the best Marvel TV shows" as they call for a second season following its cliffhanger finale: "Don't leave these storylines to die"

After just two short weeks (and a two-part episode drop), Ironheart has come to a swift end over at Disney Plus – and fans are already claiming it's "one of the best TV shows Marvel has made". Thanks to its cliffhanger ending, they're desperate for a second season, too.

Warning! The rest of this article contains major spoilers for Ironheart episodes 4-6. If you've yet to catch up, and don't want to know anything that happens, turn back now!

In the final few moments of episode 6, Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) manages to separate Parker Robbins (Anthony Ramos) from his corruptive magic hood and has a curious encounter with one of the MCU's most-requested villains: Mephisto.

Impressed by her engineering know-how (and eager to exploit her grief), the devil – in human form for the most part – convinces the tech whizz to strike up a deal with him. A deal she looks to agree to, given that the final few moments see her shaking Mephisto's hand, before a flashforward shows her hugging her seemingly resurrected best friend Natalie (Lyric Ross) and sporting marks on her skin similar to Parker's.

"THAT ENDING ARE YOU KIDDING ME???" tweeted one disturbed viewer, shortly after 'The Past Is the Past' started streaming. "I need Marvel to greenlight season 2 as soon as humanly possible because you can't just have Riri make a deal with the devil like that and not promise me a follow up."

"Ironheart is one of the best tv shows Marvel has made FIGHT WITH A WALL I DON'T CARE," said another. "Riri, you will forever be loved. AND FINALLY GETTING MEPHISTO???? oh we're so back and I will be expecting a season 2."

"Day one asking Marvel for [an] Ironheart season 2 and strange academy show sequel who's with me," added a third, while a fourth urged: "There's a lot of spoilers with the second half of Ironheart so I'm not going to go into specifics, but PLEASE just give this show a shot. It finally avoids the MCU show problem of a rushed/poor finale and is a great time. Just please Marvel don't leave these storylines to die..."

That ending..... Means we getting a season 2 right?RIGHT?!? #Ironheart pic.twitter.com/J0NTVgBt0OJuly 2, 2025

I just finished. I need Ironheart season 2 RIGHT NOW. And give it 9 episodes. And keep the same production people. It may be recency bias but it may genuinely be the MCU’s best show yet. I can’t believe they completed this years ago and we’ve only now finally watched it. That is-July 2, 2025

After all that, I’m really going to need #Ironheart season 2… pic.twitter.com/Ic7pcEynGTJuly 2, 2025

After #IronHeart last three episodes a few things needs to happen: 1. Season 2 must be green light 2. Cross over with Billy + Tommy please 3. Un-cancel Strange Academy (Zelma Stan) 4. It’s giving Young Avengers but with Mephisto The possibilities! pic.twitter.com/pHhUMcxfNgJuly 2, 2025

Ironheart's finale stuck the landing, and is miles above other MCU shows barring Loki season 2July 2, 2025

While there's been no official word on whether or not we'll ever get Ironheart season 2, head writer Chinaka Hodge offered up a sliver of hope, albeit vague, in a post-finale interview with TVLine.

"I can't wait 'til audiences tune in and watch these six episodes, and then we get to see what happens next in the life of the MCU," she told the publication. "Audiences will help make that decision, of what happens next. So, tune in and show Disney and the MCU that we have a strong fan base for Ironheart."

