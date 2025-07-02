Does Ironheart have a post-credits scene?

No one loves a post-credits scene more than Marvel. The patience-testing stingers, that have become synonymous with franchise movies and TV shows, are a fun, effective way to drum up excitement for future projects -- though the studio responsible for popularizing the concept hasn't been particularly committed to them in recent years.

While Daredevil: Born Again and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law both included bonus footage, fellow small-screen titles Agatha All Along and Loki season 2 didn't bother with a hint at what's to come. With that, you might be wondering whether Disney Plus's latest MCU outing Ironheart has a post-credits scene? Well, spoiler alert: it does, and we've broken it down below.

Ironheart post-credits scene recap

In the final few moments of Ironheart, Riri overpowers a brainwashed Ezekiel Stane, who'd been sent by Parker to kill her, before setting her sights on Hood herself. With the latter becoming increasingly possessed and powerful, thanks to his magic cape, Riri activates her suit's emergency protocol -- causing an explosion that threatens to light up the whole building.

Using a hologram of herself, she manages to get behind him and rip the cloak from his back, before leaving and being approached by the same mysterious man that gave Parker his hood. To find out more about their subsequent chat, you'd best check out our Ironheart ending explained, because we're more concerned with what happened to Parker over here...

Powerless but still alive, the post-credits scene sees Parker seek out a "Supreme-like" being who might be able to help him build up his powers again, though it's not Doctor Strange or Wong he makes contact with. Instead, he wanders into Riri's friend Zelma Stanton's shop and asks whether she knows anyone who could show him some "stuff in the back". (While it's unclear, it's interesting to note that teleporter Zelma is wearing an 'I heart NY' T-shirt in this moment, which could suggest it's a different store than her mother's back in Chicago and that they're in Manhattan, close by to the Sanctum Sanctorum).

Zelma claims she might just be the woman for the job, having learnt all she knows from books, the web, and Kamar Taj theory. He says he's unimpressed by her little "parlor tricks", but she manages to convince him when she alters the reality around them. With that, he finally agrees to the team-up she's proposing, grinning as he says they should indulge in a little "abracadabra".

With no season 2 in sight, the cliffhanger is certainly a curious one. Might it just be a fun moment that allows the audience to imagine what could happen beyond Ironheart's six episodes? Or will we see Parker and Zelma show up in a future MCU project? Only time will tell.

Interestingly, Zelma is a gifted bookworm from the Bronx in the comics, and was best known for her run-ins with Doctor Strange and helping him open Strange Academy, a school located in New Orleans, Louisiana that focused on teaching youngsters the ways of the mystic arts. After Victor Von Doom supplanted Strange as the Sorcerer Supreme, Zelma and many of the Strange Academy students were relocated to Latveria, and enrolled at Doom Academy instead.

Back in late 2024, it was reported that Marvel was developing a Strange Academy TV series, with Benedict Wong's Wong geared up to lead, but Deadline has since reported that it's been scrapped.

Ironheart is streaming now on Disney Plus. For more, check out our breakdown of Marvel Phase 6, which is set to be ushered in by The Fantastic Four: First Steps in July, or our guides to watching the Marvel movies in order and all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows.