Marvel has reportedly "shifted priorities" and paused development on three TV shows – including a Doctor Strange series with Wong

Marvel has reportedly paused development on multiple shows, including a Doctor Strange series that would have seen Wong help train a new generation of magic users.

As per Deadline, Nova, Strange Academy, and Terror Inc. are being put on ice, though sources close to the publication were keen to point out they were 'never officially greenlit' and could be revived in future.

Nova, the cosmic hero and protector of the universe, has been a long-gestating project over at Marvel Studios but it seems, once again, it won't get off the ground anytime soon.

Perhaps more of interest to the legion of Wongers fans out there was Strange Academy. An adaptation of the comic series of the same name, it reportedly would have revolved around Wong (Benedict Wong) and his "leadership" of a school founded by Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch).

More out of left field is Terror Inc, involving the antihero Terror and its unique powers to replace his own body parts with others' limbs, gaining their abilities in the process.

According to Deadline, Marvel's new philosophy with its television shows means more 'paused' developments are likely in future. Instead of Marvel announcing a slate and refusing to budge, it will instead allow projects to be worked on in-house before being officially greenlit – perhaps not too dissimilar to James Gunn's mantra of not working on a movie over at DC until he has a script he's satisfied with.

Next up for Marvel is Daredevil: Born Again on March 4. For more, check out our guides to upcoming Marvel movies and how to watch the Marvel movies in order.