James Gunn perfectly explains why not every announced DCU project is guaranteed to be made: "We’ll never put a half-assed script in production"

James Gunn has provided an update on his upcoming DCU slate – and said that not every project that's been announced will necessarily get made, even though they're all still in development.

"Just to clarify, I said everything we originally announced was still in development not that it’s still coming," Gunn wrote on Threads in response to an IGN article headlined 'James Gunn Assures Every Announced DCU Project Is Still Coming Despite Lack of Updates'. "That all depends on the scripts! We’ll never put a half-assed script in production just because it was announced."

Gunn and producer Peter Safran's new slate of superhero movies and shows, officially titled DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, was first unveiled in early 2023. It kicks off this December with animated series Creature Commandos, before 2025's Superman marks the franchise's first big-screen outing.

Other titles that were announced last February include The Brave and the Bold, a new Batman movie from It director Andy Muschietti, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, starring House of the Dragon's Milly Alcock, and Peacemaker season 2. The slate also included a Swamp Thing movie, a Teen Titans movie, and a Wonder Woman spin-off TV show called Paradise Lost.

Updates on all these projects have been few and far between over the past year and a half, but we do know a fair amount about Superman. David Corenswet is donning the red cape, while Rachel Brosnahan will play Lois Lane. The cast also includes Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern, Alien: Romulus' Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Superman arrives on the big screen on July 11, 2025. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other upcoming DC movies and shows on the way.