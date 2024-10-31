Agatha All Along finale explained - Who lives, who dies, and who reaches the end of the Witches' Road

Agatha All Along has finally reached the end of the Witches' Road, and the surviving members of the coven have achieved their goals - one way or another. But who is left after the final trial? And what has the series been building up to all this time?

The two part finale of Agatha All Along answers many of the series' most burning questions, and sets up the next chapter of the story for Agatha Harkness, Billy Kaplan/Wiccan, and the rest. And we've got everything you need to know about the Agatha All Along finale right here - but be warned, we're getting into serious spoiler territory, so turn back now if you don't want to know how it all goes down.

Last chance - spoilers ahead!

What happens to the coven?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Agatha, Billy, and Jen all set off for the last trial. But along the way, Agatha is stopped by Rio/Death, who says that Billy is an abomination because he stole a second life. However, because if she simply tried to kill him, he'd be able to resurrect again, he must go with her willingly.

Agatha agrees to hand Billy over at the end of the Witches' Road in exchange for Rio leaving her alone for the rest of her life - and not even confronting her when her time to die finally comes. Rio agrees, slashing her way through reality itself as she leaves.

The trio arrive at the end of the road, only to discover they're all the way back at the beginning where they left their shoes. Putting them on, they wake up in body bags inside an austere morgue room lit by slowly darkening UV grow lights.

After a confrontation, Jen learns that Agatha is the one who cast the spell that bound her. Using an unbinding spell, she regains her magic, and is immediately transported off the road with her heart's desire fulfilled.

As the lights grow dimmer, Agatha helps Billy use his powers to resurrect Tommy by placing his spirit in the body of a dying boy, though he doesn't know where to find him just yet. This leads Billy too to disappear from the road.

This leaves Agatha to pass the trial alone, which she does by planting a single dandelion seed and watering it with tears, causing it to magically sprout just as the trial is about to end. She escapes back into Westview, but things aren't over yet, as Death is still waiting for them.

Who dies in Agatha All Along episodes 8 and 9?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

As Agatha escapes the trial, she is confronted by Death, who says Agatha's time has finally come, attacking and wounding her. But as Agatha prepares to meet her end, Billy reappears in full Wiccan mode, complete with a fairly faithful adaptation of his comic book costume. He lends Agatha some of his powers, and she stops short of taking enough to kill him.

They fight fruitlessly with Rio, who offers them a deal - only one of them has to die, and they can choose who. Agatha says it should be her, but before she can speak up, Billy selflessly says he'll go. Agatha shockingly agrees, and begins to leave Billy to his fate.

However, Billy telepathically asks Agatha if this is how her son Nicholas Scratch died, which makes her turn around, walk up to Rio, and kiss her, causing Agatha to quickly die in a cloud of black energy. Her body decays in an instant, sprouting into a bed of flowers. Death allows Billy to leave.

Back in Billy's room, he reacclimates himself after all he's been through. But as he settles into his surroundings, he realizes that all the elements of the Witches' Road and its trials can be found in his belongings, down to the posters on his walls and the collectibles on his shelves.

Realizing it was his own influence that actually created the Witches' Road, and therefore his magic that led to the deaths of Mrs. Davis, Alice, and Lilia, he is overcome with guilt.

Before any of that can really sink in though, Billy is startled by the sound of Agatha's voice in his room, setting up the start of episode 9, which reveals even more shocking truths about the Witches' Road, and why Agatha seemed to know all along that Billy's magic was behind what they experienced.

What happened to Nicholas Scratch?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Agatha All Along episode 9 reveals the truth about Nicholas Scratch, opening with Agatha Harkness giving birth back in the 1700s. As she struggles through her labor, Death arrives to take the baby. Agatha begs for her child's life, telling Death she'll hate her forever if she takes the baby, and pleading with her based on their apparent relationship. But all Death can offer is time - she's coming back for the child at an unspecified point.

Accepting this fate, Agatha uses Nicholas Scratch, who is named because she says he was "made from scratch," as bait to lure in witches and kill them, first as an infant, all the way till he's six years old. As Nicky gets older, he and Agatha write The Ballad of the Witches' Road together, with Nicky performing it for money as they go from town to town. It eventually becomes a folk song among witches.

When Nicky is six, Death comes for him in the night, with Agatha awakening to find him dead. Filled with grief, she is taken aback when a young witch approaches her to ask if she knows the way to the Witches' Road, now believed to be a real destination for witches thanks to the folk song. Agatha agrees to take her there, gathering a coven as in Agatha All Along episode 2.

But when they perform the ritual, nothing happens, leading Agatha to berate the coven as a trick to get them to use their powers on her, allowing her to absorb them and leave them dead, just as she tried to do to her modern coven in in episode 2 before Billy unwittingly used his power to create the road based on his own imagination of what it might be like. She repeats this over and over throughout history, as the story of the road - and what happened to Nicholas Scratch - becomes legend in its own right.

What's next for Agatha and Wiccan?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

This brings us back to the present day, where Billy discovers Agatha is now a ghost, having manifested in his room. He confronts her about the Witches' Road, and she reveals how she saw through his powers, the same way she saw through Wanda Maximoff's illusions.

Billy laments that he is responsible for the deaths of Mrs. Davis, Lilia, and Alice, but Agatha reminds him that Lilia gave her own life, and Alice died because of Agatha. And she tells him that ultimately, he saved a life by allowing Jen to get her powers back.

Still, Billy sets off for Agatha's house, where the portal to the Witches' Road still exists in the basement. After he tries to banish Agatha, she manages to take hold of her locket with Nicky's hair in it, binding her to the plane of the living.

She and Billy have a heart-to-heart, deciding that they'll continue on with Agatha as his ghostly mentor. Billy seals off the Witches' Road, leaving a monument to his fallen coven, and he and Agatha set off on a new journey to find Tommy, his resurrected twin, presumably wherever their story picks up next - perhaps in the upcoming Vision streaming series.

