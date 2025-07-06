An easily missed Ironheart finale detail could tease a terrifying future for Riri Williams and The Hood

If you thought seeing the devil in a spoon was enough of a shocking detail in the Ironheart finale, then wait until you see the new bit of gear that was hiding in plain sight of Riri's (Dominique Thorne) workshop.

Daily MCU Spider-Man over on X dropped an exciting screenshot revealing that after making her deal with Mephisto (Sacha Baron Cohen) to bring her best friend Natalie (Lyric Ross) back to life, she's also managed to nab the hood that previously belonged to The Hood, aka Parker Robbins (Anthony Ramos). The demonic bit of outerwear can be seen draped over her suit of armor in the background, sparking some concerns about how this might impact Riri in the future.

Wtf I just noticed Riri kept the hood and is wearing it over her armor pic.twitter.com/alZJcMFeUPJuly 4, 2025

Given how the hood from hell corrupted Robbins throughout Ironheart's first season, it's worth considering if it would have the same impact on Riri, who got a taste of mixing science with magic to bring him down. Add the fact that she's also made a deal with a literal demon that's anything but legit, and it's very likely that this ingenious suit maker might not have sized up the issues that could find her in wherever she ends up next in the MCU. But where exactly will that be?

Even with the predictable and pointless review bombing the show received before it even aired, Ironheart earned an impressive reaction from critics and audiences alike, raising the question of whether a second season might be on the cards. That being said, there are plenty of other upcoming stories in the MCU that could make space for Riri, including Avengers: Doomsday. What will be interesting is which side of the MCU she'll be on if she's wearing that cursed Hood, and how long it'll take her to realize she needs to take it off.

