Ironheart is the latest victim of a review bombing campaign on Rotten Tomatoes, which started before the Marvel show had even released

The new Marvel Phase 5 show Ironheart is the latest victim of review bombing, with the show earning a low audience score on Rotten Tomatoes – before it had even been released.

Per Collider, the audience score was at 32% before the series' first three episodes debuted on Disney Plus. Obviously, that means the vast majority of people hadn't yet watched a single second of Ironheart, yet the score had plunged to almost rock bottom.

Now, though, it seems the site has rectified the issue, with the audience score standing at a more reasonable 71% at the time of writing.

This is far from the first time a project – notably one featuring a Black lead – has been review bombed, either. The Acolyte was subject to a review bombing campaign just last year. Other projects that have been targeted over the past few years include Ms. Marvel, The Little Mermaid, and, recently, The Last of Us season 2.

Early reactions to Ironheart have been mixed, and our own Ironheart review awards the show just 2.5 stars, with our verdict reading: "Ironheart initially propels itself into fun-and-familiar territory before running out of juice by the time its puzzlingly-placed final act rolls around. At least Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams holds her own against the MCU's current roster of young heroes – but the same can't be said for its main supporting cast."

Though, it's difficult to make a case that the audience score was reflective of a mixed reception, since, again, it was rotten before the show had even come out.

The first three episodes of Ironheart are streaming on Disney Plus now. You can keep up to date with our Ironheart release schedule, or see our guides on how to watch the Marvel movies in order or all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows for more on the MCU.