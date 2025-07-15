DCU boss James Gunn says Batman and Wonder Woman won't start production until they have good scripts because they "deserve the best"

Now that David Corenswet's Superman is flying high at the box office and Milly Alcock's Supergirl is hitting cinemas next year, DC fans are already thinking about the next major superheroes that are set to join the franchise. Of course, we're talking about Batman and Wonder Woman, who are yet to be cast in the new DCU.

When asked about when fans will be able to see these characters again, DC Studios co-head James Gunn said it's all about finding the right script.

"I mean, it's not going to be until the scripts are ready. So, both the scripts are being written now, and, if they're good, then we'll go into production immediately," he told radio Urbana Play.

"So it really depends on how we can get the scripts done," he added, "because the one thing I'm just not going to do is go into production without a script that I feel is fantastic, especially for those characters who deserve the best. I'd rather wait a year than go too soon".

This is not the first time Gunn says the script is a priority for him. The Superman director recently revealed that he chose Supergirl as the next DCU movie because of its "incredible script", and he prioritised an unexpected project like Clayface because of Mike Flanagan's horror-inspired script. So we'll have to wait and see if Gunn loves the Batman and Wonder Woman scripts that are being written right now.

Beyond The Batman 2, which is part of an alternative DC universe called Elseworlds, another Batman movie titled The Brave and the Bold is in the works. The film is set to follow Batman and his son Damian Wayne as Robin. "It's a strange father and son story about the two of them and based on Grant Morrison's run of the Batman," Gunn explained during the original DCU presentation. Robert Pattinson would not be reprising the role for this movie.

In a exclusive interview with GamesRadar+ earlier this month, James Gunn revealed that "there's really no new updates" about the upcoming Batman movie, but they have a screenwriter "who's hammering away at it."

There is even less news about a new Wonder Woman movie, after a third movie starring Gal Gadot was cancelled at DC. The recasting has been the source of much speculation since Gunn confirmed a brand-new Wonder Woman movie was in the works earlier this year. Gunn addressed Adria Arjona's fan casting saying that she would make a "great" candidate, but it's too early to confirm anything at this point.

A separate Wonder Woman prequel series, titled Paradise Lost, is also on the way, focused on the Amazon island of Themyscira.

