James Gunn says Supergirl is the next DCU movie after Superman because of its "incredible script": "Other movies have been written, but they haven't been as good as this one"

James Gunn has doubled down on his key DC Studios philosophy when discussing Supergirl's early placement in DCU Chapter One: quality is king, regardless of the overarching universe's story.

“I didn’t necessarily know that Supergirl would be the second movie we were going to make, but Ana [Nogueira] wrote an incredible script, and then we hired an incredible director. We’re going to do this movie after Superman because he was the best option," Gunn told Omelete.

Starring Milly Alcock as Kara Danvers, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is directed by Craig Gillespie and will be based off the Tom King miniseries of the same name, complete with additions from King's early comic drafts that didn't make the cut – such as the inclusion of Lobo (played by Jason Momoa). That follows the story of Supergirl as she tracks down a girl's murderer across the cosmos.

Gunn went on to reveal: "Other movies have been written, but they haven’t been as good as this one. So we’re going to keep going with that. Everything has to be good. Quality comes first in every project we do. And that’s more important than telling a grandiose mega-narrative."

The co-CEO of DC Studios (alongside Peter Safran) even went as far as nixing an unknown DC project recently because the script wasn't ready.

"We just killed a project," Gunn told Rolling Stone. "Everybody wanted to make the movie. It was greenlit, ready to go. The screenplay wasn't ready. And I couldn't do a movie where the screenplay's not good."

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow hits cinemas on June 26, 2026.