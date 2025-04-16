Daredevil: Born Again post-credits scenes: how many are there and what does it mean for the future of the MCU?

With Daredevil: Born Again coming to a thrilling conclusion on Disney Plus, you are likely wondering whether the latest Marvel release has a post-credits scene. Even more so, you may be wanting to know just how many there are given that sometimes MCU releases treat us to two scenes – one mid-credits and another once they have finished rolling.

Usually these are typically a tease for an upcoming project or a fun gag for the dedicated fans who stay throughout the credits. Given that Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is already filming, you may be expecting a teaser that neatly sets up this follow-up chapter. However, there are some exceptions to the usual Marvel rule as the likes of the Loki season 2 finale didn't feature anything during or after its credits.

And so, if you have questions about the Daredevil: Born Again post-credits you have come to the right place. Below we have got everything you need to know about whether the Daredevil: Born Again finale has any post-credits scenes and if so, what do they mean for the future of the MCU.

Scroll down for all the details but be warned, spoilers for the Daredevil: Born Again finale lie ahead...

Does the Daredevil: Born Again finale have a post-credits scene?

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel Studios)

Daredevil: Born Again season 1 has only one post-credits scene, which arrives halfway through the credits on the final episode.

Now, there is some text that appears right at the very end once the credits have stopped rolling, which simply reads "Daredevil will return in season 2". However, given that we already know that a second season is in the works, it doesn't seem worth waiting for this.

The mid-credits scene meanwhile is certainly worth a watch. We've broken it all down for you below...

Daredevil: Born Again post-credits scene explained

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Following that thrilling climax (which you can read more about with our Daredevil: Born Again ending explained), we cut back to Wilson Fisk's basement prison.

As you may recall, earlier on in that episode we saw the Kingpin throw whatever vigilantes he could capture into cells in this underground lair, which has featured throughout the season. Those vigilantes include Tony Dalton's Swordsman and Jon Bernthal's The Punisher, a.k.a. Frank Castle.

The mid-credits scene focuses on the latter, who we see striking up a conversation with a security guard named Anthony. As Anthony is doing a walk around the prison on a patrol watch, the charming Frank manages to encourage him to come closer to his cell.

Reaching through the bars offering his hand out to Anthony to greet him, rather than shake the prison guard's hand, Frank instead rapidly pulls it in, with us hearing the bones break. I'm sorry Anthony, but you should have known better.

Now that he has an unconscious prison guard close to him, surely now Frank will be able to steal the keys to his cell, making an escape. We don't actually see this, but this has to be Frank's plan.

We should have known that Frank will break out soon given that a Punisher TV special is on the way, in addition to Daredevil: Born Again season 2. Our guess is that Frank will appear in that sophomore season (after all, Matt did end by saying he wants to build a team), but that this scene is setting up his upcoming solo special.

Only time will tell though exactly what Frank will do now that he's out – but he certainly won't be happy with the corrupt cops that helped capture him. They better watch out...

