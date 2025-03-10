Daredevil: Born Again - Learn the bullet-riddled comic book history of the Punisher before he officially joins the MCU

We don't know when, we don't know how, but the Punisher is coming. As seen in trailers leading up to the series premiere, we know that Jon Bernthal will return as Frank Castle in Daredevil: Born Again season one.

Though the somewhat controversial character, known for his hardcore vigilante violence against criminals of all shapes and sizes, is definitely coming back, we don't actually know exactly how he'll fit into Born Again.

So far, he's only gotten brief hints at his appearance in Born Again, including a mention from Wilson Fisk alongside Daredevil and Spider-Man - Kingpin's three biggest enemies in comics - as examples of the kind of vigilantes he hopes to take off the streets of New York City as part of his campaign for mayor.

But Punisher stands apart from Daredevil and Spider-Man in one major way: his unwavering willingness to kill in the name of his mission to rid the world of crime.

So how did Frank Castle get this way? And how does he keep getting away with murder in a world full of costumed superheroes who put away villains for far less than the Punisher's notorious killing sprees?

The answers lie in the bullet-riddled comic book history of the Punisher.

Who is the Punisher?

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The original Punisher, created by writer Gerry Conway and artists John Romita Sr. and Ross Andru, is Frank Castle, a former Marine Corps sniper who retired to a peaceful life with his wife Maria and their young children. But their idyllic life is shattered when Maria and the children are gunned down by the mob after they happened to witness a murder, leading Frank to snap completely and declare a one-man war on crime.

Comic deals, prizes and latest news Get the best comic news, insights, opinions, analysis and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Introduced in 1974's Amazing Spider-Man #129, Frank Castle originally appears as an antagonist for the wall-crawler, who was at the time suspected of killing Norman Osborn, the original Green Goblin (who actually died after accidentally impaling himself on his own Goblin Glider).

Then, in the early '80s, writer Steven Grant revamped much of the Punisher's character, making him more of a vigilante in his own right away from other superheroes. Grant also introduced Microchip, Frank Castle's longtime sidekick and man-at-arms. It's in this era that Punisher codified more fully into the character we know today.

One thing that's never changed about Frank Castle is his willingness to kill his enemies, sometimes in brutally elaborate ways, leading to few villains left standing to tell the tale of their run-ins with the Punisher. Still, he has a few recurring enemies, most notably the scarfaced gangster Jigsaw and the high-tech mercenary Bushwacker, who has an arm capable of turning into a gun. He's also not shy about killing street-level gangsters and criminals.

Punisher in the Marvel Universe

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

That discretion is one reason that Frank Castle most often flies under the radar of other superheroes - he shoots within his range, meaning he mostly sticks to taking on villains who are extremely violent in their own right, and who are all too often ignored by other heroes. Though he's fought everyone from Bullseye and the Kingpin to even Doctor Doom, Punisher purposely tries to avoid crossing paths with other Marvel heroes.

And on the occasions he does, well, very few of them are actually willing to tolerate his violent rampages, sometimes vowing to take him down themselves after being forced to team-up against much bigger threats. That's how Punisher and Daredevil have come to be such bitter rivals, because unlike some more colorfully costumed heroes, they both walk in the same streets, soaked in the same blood.

Frank Castle has been part of a few significant team-ups over the years, including a stint on a particularly violent incarnation of the Thunderbolts that also included Elektra and the Red Hulk. Most recently, however, he actually turned heel after joining the villainous undead ninja cult known as The Hand as their leader, known as the Beast, in exchange for the cult using its magic to resurrect Maria.

In the end, Castle and the Hand lost their war with Daredevil and his competing group The Fist, leading the resurrected Maria to leave Frank Castle. While in custody in the Sanctum Sanctorum awaiting punishment, Castle uses the last of his Hand magic to escape to the fantasy-fueled alternate reality known as Weirdworld, and he hasn't been seen in the Marvel Universe since.

Following Castle's disappearance, a former SHIELD assassin named Joe Garrison became the new Punisher after reluctantly being dubbed with the name by the media while going on a mission of vengeance for his own murdered family.

Punisher in the MCU

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

In the MCU, Frank Castle's story is very similar to his comic book history. First appearing in Daredevil season 2 played by actor Jon Bernthal, the character went on to headline his own Netflix streaming series.

Bernthal is now due to reprise his role in Daredevil: Born Again, with early trailers for the streaming series showing a confrontation between Frank Castle and Matt Murdock. What's more, we know that Bernthal will star in his own Punisher streaming special on Disney Plus, which he's stated will be a true comic book portrayal of the character.

All of that said, how will Punisher fit into the future of the MCU? Is there room for a killer vigilante in the world of the Avengers and their allies, or will Frank Castle face the same controversies he faces in the comic book Marvel Universe, where the heroes who sanction his actions are few and far between?

These are interesting questions we hope the MCU will address, as it seems Punisher is here to stay. We'll find out how he comes back as new episodes of Daredevil: Born Again premiere every week on Disney Plus.

Be sure to check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2024 and beyond, as well as our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows you need to know about.