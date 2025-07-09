A little piece of the Marvel Universe just became reality in honor of the Fantastic Four and their legendary co-creator Jack Kirby

The Fantastic Four: First Steps begins in its own reality before sending its heroes into the MCU proper. And now, in that reality-bending tradition, a little bit of the Marvel Universe has become part of the real world, thanks to Manhattan renaming the corner of Essex St. and Delancey St. as Jack Kirby Way/Yancy St.

That exact corner marks the neighborhood where Fantastic Four co-creator Jack Kirby grew up, which in turn inspired the fictional Yancy St. in the Marvel Universe, the rough-and-tumble home of Ben Grimm, the Thing.

Members of the Kirby family were in attendance at the dedication of the pair of Fantastic Four-blue signs that mark both Jack Kirby Way and Yancy St. with the FF's classic 4 emblem. The dedication can be viewed below:

"The Fantastic Four are the heart and soul of Marvel, so this commemoration is a truly special moment for us to honor what Jack accomplished here in the city - a meaningful reminder of Jack’s background here in New York, his unparalleled creative vision, and the groundbreaking role this street and city plays in Marvel and our history," said a Marvel spokesman.

Indeed, the genesis of the entire Marvel Universe began in New York City. Home to both Jack Kirby and his co-creator Stan Lee, the now legendary creators chose to go against the common superhero tradition of the era by setting the Fantastic Four and many other subsequent Marvel titles in their own real world environment of New York , rather than creating a fictional locale for them to inhabit like Metropolis or Gotham City.

This established the mantra of the Marvel Universe, the "world outside your window," meaning that the heroes and their adventures take place in a reality nearly identical to our own.

