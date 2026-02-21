Daredevil: Born Again showrunner weighs in on the show ever crossing over with the wider MCU: "Those guys are uptown, we're downtown!"

Daredevil: Born Again showrunner Dario Scardapane says he'd "be into" crossing the show over with the wider MCU – though he's adamant you won't see Hell's Kitchen on the big screen any time soon.

"I'd be into it, because I dig the comics!" he admits in the new issue of SFX magazine, when the publication asked whether the likes of Thor or Captain America would ever wander the neighborhood. "But no… That's been kind of a fun and challenging thing."

While Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk/Kingpin has appeared in fellow Disney Plus shows Hawkeye and Echo, it's only Charlie Cox's titular Man Without Fear who has been seen on the big screen so far; in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home. He then returned to TV with a small role in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Of course, we know Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle/The Punisher is set to show up in upcoming movie sequel Spider-Man: Brand New Day but we'll have to wait and see whether the likes of Foggy Nelson or Jessica Jones ever do the same.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

According to Scardapane, it's possible, but it'll only ever be the characters of Daredevil: Born Again making the switch – the events being too "granular" opposite the franchise's more multiversal shenanigans.

"We know there's that huge world out there of the MCU. This corner of it has crossovers. We've seen Daredevil in other shows, there are other characters that are going to be popping up in movies and stuff, and that all goes into the larger MCU of it all. The joke we make is, 'Oh, those guys are uptown – we're downtown!' We kind of have a pocket that's in this world of Hell's Kitchen, in this world of New York. I always think that maybe these characters take little vacations into the larger world but the story that we're focusing on is really granular."

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 premieres on March 24.