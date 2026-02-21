Daredevil: Born Again showrunner weighs in on the show ever crossing over with the wider MCU: "Those guys are uptown, we're downtown!"

By published

Dario Scardapane is pretty sure we'll never see the likes of Thor... or even Peter Parker in Hell's Kitchen

Daredevil: Born Again episode 6
Daredevil: Born Again showrunner Dario Scardapane says he'd "be into" crossing the show over with the wider MCU – though he's adamant you won't see Hell's Kitchen on the big screen any time soon.

"I'd be into it, because I dig the comics!" he admits in the new issue of SFX magazine, when the publication asked whether the likes of Thor or Captain America would ever wander the neighborhood. "But no… That's been kind of a fun and challenging thing."

Jon Bernthal as the Punisher

According to Scardapane, it's possible, but it'll only ever be the characters of Daredevil: Born Again making the switch – the events being too "granular" opposite the franchise's more multiversal shenanigans.

"We know there's that huge world out there of the MCU. This corner of it has crossovers. We've seen Daredevil in other shows, there are other characters that are going to be popping up in movies and stuff, and that all goes into the larger MCU of it all. The joke we make is, 'Oh, those guys are uptown – we're downtown!' We kind of have a pocket that's in this world of Hell's Kitchen, in this world of New York. I always think that maybe these characters take little vacations into the larger world but the story that we're focusing on is really granular."

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 premieres on March 24. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows heading our way.

