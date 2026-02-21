Daredevil: Born Again showrunner weighs in on the show ever crossing over with the wider MCU: "Those guys are uptown, we're downtown!"

Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
Daredevil: Born Again showrunner Dario Scardapane says he'd "be into" crossing the show over with the wider MCU – though he's adamant you won't see Hell's Kitchen on the big screen any time soon.
"I'd be into it, because I dig the comics!" he admits in the new issue of SFX magazine, when the publication asked whether the likes of Thor or Captain America would ever wander the neighborhood. "But no… That's been kind of a fun and challenging thing."
While Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk/Kingpin has appeared in fellow Disney Plus shows Hawkeye and Echo, it's only Charlie Cox's titular Man Without Fear who has been seen on the big screen so far; in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home. He then returned to TV with a small role in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.
Of course, we know Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle/The Punisher is set to show up in upcoming movie sequel Spider-Man: Brand New Day but we'll have to wait and see whether the likes of Foggy Nelson or Jessica Jones ever do the same.
According to Scardapane, it's possible, but it'll only ever be the characters of Daredevil: Born Again making the switch – the events being too "granular" opposite the franchise's more multiversal shenanigans.
"We know there's that huge world out there of the MCU. This corner of it has crossovers. We've seen Daredevil in other shows, there are other characters that are going to be popping up in movies and stuff, and that all goes into the larger MCU of it all. The joke we make is, 'Oh, those guys are uptown – we're downtown!' We kind of have a pocket that's in this world of Hell's Kitchen, in this world of New York. I always think that maybe these characters take little vacations into the larger world but the story that we're focusing on is really granular."
Daredevil: Born Again season 2 premieres on March 24. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows heading our way.
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
I am an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things TV and film across our Total Film and SFX sections. Elsewhere, my words have been published by the likes of Digital Spy, SciFiNow, PinkNews, FANDOM, Radio Times, and Total Film magazine.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.