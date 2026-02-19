Luke Cage actor Mike Colter says it would "be a shame" if he didn't return to the MCU in Daredevil: Born Again alongside Jessica Jones

Even Mike Colter wants Mike Colter to return as Luke Cage

Luke Cage
(Image credit: Netflix/Marvel)

Where is Luke Cage? MCU fans are asking when Mike Colter's steel-skinned hero might make it into Daredevil: Born Again, which adds a second Netflix Defender in Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones in season 2. Though there's still no answer, Colter himself has addressed the idea of a comeback, saying it would "be a shame" not to make a return.

"Look, I mean, here's the thing: I have been talking to Marvel, and Jessica's back, and there's a lot of story left to tell," Colter tells The Direct. "And I just think that it'd be a shame for me not to pop back up."

"I think it’s all of the above. I think all of the above is on the table, because there’s so many places you can take Luke Cage’s story," Colter elaborates, saying he'd be up for being part an ensemble, showing up in a movie, or once again anchoring his own show. "Obviously, there’s Jessica Jones, where they left off, there’s where Luke Cage’s second season left off, there’s opportunities to come into Daredevil’s world, and there’s story for Iron Fist. There’s just so many places you can go."

