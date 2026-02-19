Luke Cage actor Mike Colter says it would "be a shame" if he didn't return to the MCU in Daredevil: Born Again alongside Jessica Jones

Where is Luke Cage? MCU fans are asking when Mike Colter's steel-skinned hero might make it into Daredevil: Born Again, which adds a second Netflix Defender in Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones in season 2. Though there's still no answer, Colter himself has addressed the idea of a comeback, saying it would "be a shame" not to make a return.

"Look, I mean, here's the thing: I have been talking to Marvel, and Jessica's back, and there's a lot of story left to tell," Colter tells The Direct. "And I just think that it'd be a shame for me not to pop back up."

In comics, Luke Cage and Jessica Jones are one of the longest running current couples in the Marvel Universe with a child named Dani (after Cage's best friend Danny Rand/Iron Fist) who has a future as a superhero.

Cage and Jones' relationship was all too briefly explored in Netflix's Jessica Jones streaming series, in which the pair had undeniable chemistry. So far, Luke Cage and Danny Rand have been left waiting in the wings as the other half of the Defenders are set to reunite.

Colter also elaborates on what he'd like to happen with Luke Cage, saying "I definitely would want to see him find out what it's like to have the power and complete control of the neighborhood and see if he can do the right thing and at the same time, keep his hands from getting dirty."

As Colter points out, there's quite a bit left to be explored, including his ongoing relationship with Jessica Jones and his Heroes for Hire partnership with Danny Rand, a longstanding element of their shared comic book history.

"I think it’s all of the above. I think all of the above is on the table, because there’s so many places you can take Luke Cage’s story," Colter elaborates, saying he'd be up for being part an ensemble, showing up in a movie, or once again anchoring his own show. "Obviously, there’s Jessica Jones, where they left off, there’s where Luke Cage’s second season left off, there’s opportunities to come into Daredevil’s world, and there’s story for Iron Fist. There’s just so many places you can go."

Personally, I'd love nothing more than to see Colter return as Luke Cage. Though his streaming series was something of a mixed bag, Colter's performance still stands out as one of the most compelling and underrated in the MCU.

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 premieres March 24 on Disney Plus. While we wait, stay up to date on all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows that are in the works.

