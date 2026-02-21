Daredevil: Born Again showrunner has "mixed feelings" about season 2's timely political focus and says he prefers the show being "a little more street level"

Dario Scardapane says some Daredevil: Born Again season 2 scenes "could be off the news"

Daredevil: Born Again
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is set to see the newly elected Mayor Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) crack down even harder on New York City, which spells trouble for Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and his fellow New Yorkers.

As Fisk's vicelike grip on the city tightens, the parallels to the contemporary US off-screen aren't lost on showrunner Dario Scardapane.

"The playbook is pretty well established, so when we were writing this stuff we were like, 'Here's what he does.' The anti-vigilante task force is part of the comics. We built them and costumed them based on the comics. There are a few sequences that were shot a year ago that could be off the news, and it’s weirding all of us out," Scardapane said in a new interview with SFX magazine.

"I have mixed feelings," he continued when asked if he enjoys the fact that the show has a renewed political energy. "Stan Lee once said that he wanted to make his comic books a reflection of the world you saw outside your window. Then I also believe that what's fun about the genre, and definitely fun in working with superheroes, is you're dealing with huge archetypes, almost mythological characters, and that’s fun writing."

"Getting into the realm of politics, New York politics, the Game of Thrones intrigue behind the scenes… okay, that’s fun too, but as it becomes almost too topical it feels like it’s going away from the large, mythological genre stuff," Scardapane concluded. "So as we finish up the Mayor Fisk run with season 2, as that storyline comes to its inevitable conclusion, what we’re doing going forward feels more like a return to the [Frank] Miller-era comics. So yeah, it was fun to play in the realm of politics but I like something a little more street level, personally."

