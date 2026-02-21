Daredevil: Born Again showrunner has "mixed feelings" about season 2's timely political focus and says he prefers the show being "a little more street level"
Dario Scardapane says some Daredevil: Born Again season 2 scenes "could be off the news"
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is set to see the newly elected Mayor Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) crack down even harder on New York City, which spells trouble for Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and his fellow New Yorkers.
As Fisk's vicelike grip on the city tightens, the parallels to the contemporary US off-screen aren't lost on showrunner Dario Scardapane.
"The playbook is pretty well established, so when we were writing this stuff we were like, 'Here's what he does.' The anti-vigilante task force is part of the comics. We built them and costumed them based on the comics. There are a few sequences that were shot a year ago that could be off the news, and it’s weirding all of us out," Scardapane said in a new interview with SFX magazine.
"I have mixed feelings," he continued when asked if he enjoys the fact that the show has a renewed political energy. "Stan Lee once said that he wanted to make his comic books a reflection of the world you saw outside your window. Then I also believe that what's fun about the genre, and definitely fun in working with superheroes, is you're dealing with huge archetypes, almost mythological characters, and that’s fun writing."
"Getting into the realm of politics, New York politics, the Game of Thrones intrigue behind the scenes… okay, that’s fun too, but as it becomes almost too topical it feels like it’s going away from the large, mythological genre stuff," Scardapane concluded. "So as we finish up the Mayor Fisk run with season 2, as that storyline comes to its inevitable conclusion, what we’re doing going forward feels more like a return to the [Frank] Miller-era comics. So yeah, it was fun to play in the realm of politics but I like something a little more street level, personally."
The new season will also see the return of Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones to the small screen, as well as the arrival of a new antagonist in the form of Matthew Lillard's mysterious Mr. Charles.
Daredevil: Born Again season 2 premieres on Disney Plus on March 24. For more on Marvel Phase 6, check out our guide to all the other upcoming Marvel movies and shows.
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related. I help bring you all the latest news, features, and reviews, as well as helming our Big Screen Spotlight column. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.